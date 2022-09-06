Video: Newspaper anchor suffers stroke live

A TV anchor from Oklahoma, USA, was admitted to a hospital after having an onset of a stroke live, while presenting the news, this Saturday (2).

Julie Chin was reporting a live story when she started feeling sick. She quickly began to have trouble reading the messages on the teleprompter and became a little confused. Finally, she admitted that she would not be able to continue at that point and called another presenter with news about the weather.

“Sorry, but there’s something going on with me this morning and I apologize to everyone. Let’s just get on with our weatherman Annie Brown,” he said.

Watch the video (in English):

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so she tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. pic.twitter.com/aWNPPbn1qf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022

After that announcement, she did not return to the air and her co-workers immediately called an ambulance. After being hospitalized, she explained the incident on her Facebook account:

“Doctors believe I had a live onset of a stroke this Saturday morning. Some of you have witnessed this firsthand and I am sorry for that,” he said.

She also commented that she felt fine before the newspaper started, but gradually she began to lose her eyesight and her hand became warm.” (With information from “Daily Caller”)