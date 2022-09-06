Video shows confusion with Gabigol in the VIP area of ​​Rock in Rio. watch

After the 1-1 draw with Ceará at Maracanã yesterday morning (4), Flamengo players got a break and some of them went to Rock in Rio, where they watched the shows of Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Iza, Jota Quest, among others in a vip area. For example, Gabigol, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Vidal were present.

A short video circulates on social networks in which Gabigol – who scored Fla’s goal over Ceará – appears arguing with a young man and is restrained by other people. O UOL Esporte consulted the attacker’s personal press office, but it claimed to be on a trip and did not comment on what had happened. Flamengo will not comment.

Rubro-Negro returns to the field this Wednesday (7), where they face Vélez Sarsfield (ARG) for the return game of the Libertadores semifinals. In the first leg, in Buenos Aires (ARG), Fla thrashed by 4 to 0 and secured a wide advantage, being able to lose by up to three goals of difference that still gets the spot in the decision.

The Argentines are left with the thankless mission of scoring by five goals or at least four to take the dispute to penalties.

Hanging with two yellow cards, Gabigol should start the match on the bench.