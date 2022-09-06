Video Shows Trees Shaking and Part of a Building Collapsing During China Earthquake | World

Video captured by a vehicular camera shows the exact moment the earthquake hit the region. In the images it is possible to see trees and poles swaying and part of a building falling into the street. (See video above)
A state media photo, taken in Luding County, shows firefighters carrying a stretcher with an injured person across a makeshift bridge built from tree trunks as muddy torrents pass beneath them.
Firefighters remove a victim from earthquake debris in China, on Sept. 6, 2022. — Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Those withdrew who could walk followed a trail along the river slopes shaken by Monday’s earthquake. Some of them were holding their belongings while others were carrying injured people on their backs, a video from local media showed.
In another video, firefighters were seen carrying a woman on a stretcher, covered in dust and without a shoe, out of a dangerously wobbly four-story wooden building.
Authorities have identified about 500 potential geological hazards, according to reports, referring to landslides and collapsed mountain roads.
The death toll in the strongest earthquake to hit southwest China’s Sichuan province since 2017 rose to 66 on Tuesday, and dozens of people were seriously injured.
In all, more than 250 people were injured in the disaster, state media said.
Rescue workers work in an earthquake-affected area of China on Sept. 6, 2022. — Photo: China Daily via Reuters