VIDEO: stretch of sidewalk sinks and man is ‘swallowed’ by hole on Avenida Beira-Rio, in Recife | Pernambuco

Security cameras in a condominium captured the moment when a stretch of sidewalk sank and a man was “swallowed” by a hole. The scene of the fall was recorded this Monday (5), on Avenida Beira-Rio, in Madalena, in the West Zone of Recife. (see video above).

The fact happened around 9:20 am, when the man was walking along the sidewalk on the avenue, one of the busiest in the area. This stretch is close to the building where Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) lives.

In the images sent to WhatsApp from TV Globo you can follow how it all happened. The name of the person who suffered the fall was not released.

The man was walking along the sidewalk along the curb of the avenue. In this place, there was already an opening in the asphalt, close to the public walkway.

Before the victim of the fall passed through the section that gave way, it is possible to observe that the sidewalk was without any holes.

When the security camera clock read 9:16:59, the man stepped onto the sidewalk with his right foot. The floor gave way and his left foot got stuck. He fell backwards.

At that moment, the pedestrian was “swallowed” by the hole and was left with more than half a body inside the sidewalk. The footage shows he made a facial expression as if he was in pain.

A woman in black clothes with a bag in her hand stopped and reached out to the victim of the fall, who was still inside the hole. Then a man in a blue uniform appeared.

Another man in uniform also ran to follow up on the case and close by. The first worker helped the victim out of the hole.

After helping the victim, the two workers took wood from the side of the curb and placed it to try to cover the hole that was opened when the pavement gave way. In another video, it is possible to observe that the victim filmed the hole with his cell phone.

Manager of the building that is in front of the stretch of sidewalk that gave way, André Melo said, this Monday, that the problem is “very old”.

According to him, the hole next to the curb appeared in May of this year. At first, residents thought it was a problem for Companhia Pernambucana de Saneamento (Compesa).

“We called Compesa, which took 30 days to carry out an inspection. Then, the company said it was with the city hall, because of the pipe that carries rainwater to the river”, he declared.

With the city hall, it was the same problem. “We called several times and made several protocols, but they did nothing”, he commented.

The manager regretted the pedestrian’s fall and said that, after a fall, someone needs to take action. “After all, we are on the same sidewalk as the building where the governor of Pernambuco lives,” he said.

wanted by g1the city of Recife informed that a team from the Municipal Maintenance and Urban Cleaning (Emlurb) was sent to go to the area to signal the place and schedule the repairs.