VIDEO: Student lifts crowd at basketball game by dancing to Michael Jackson and Beyoncé songs; ‘Best feeling in the world’, says | Pernambuco

A student at a state school in Pernambuco went viral on social media when he appeared on the big screen of the men’s Copa América basketball games in Recife. In the stands, 16-year-old Marcos Antônio de Souza showed his dancing talent to the sound of Michael Jackson and Beyoncé. “It was the best feeling in the world,” he said. (see video above ).

The international sporting event began on Friday (2), at the Geraldo Magalhães sports gymnasium, known as Geraldão, in Imbiribeira, in the South Zone of Recife.

The images of the young man, known on social media as Marcos Di Souza, were recorded on Sunday (4), during the break of one of the matches.

In the videos, the student at Escola de Referência em Ensino Fundamental (Erefem) Tabajara, in Olinda, drew attention by dancing to “Billie Jean”, by Michael Jackson, and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”, by Beyoncé.

In an interview with g1, this Monday, Marcos said that everything happened very fast. “I started dancing the gym camera was focusing on me. This happened twice,” he reported.

Then, said the student, Geraldão’s announcer asked the audience who would be “the best actor” among the people who were in the gym.

“He challenged me to do a slow motion wave. If the crowd liked it, I would go to the steps of the bleachers and get a shirt. Oh, I did and everyone cheered. I went to the stairs. I thought a song I could play would be Michael Jackson’s,” he recalled.

Marcos said he learned to dance with school friends, Carlos and Davi. “I always danced, but always with choreography. “With these friends, I learned to create the choreography on the spot,” he said.

For the student, the fact that the video went viral on the internet was a surprise. “Didn’t expect. I was going to miss the event, but I went there and what happened happened”, he said.,

Marcos also stated that he intends to pursue a career in theater, humor and performances. “Since I was little, I’ve always been a good actor and I like antics,” he added.

The student says he has help to continue with the project. “My family and friends are very supportive,” he said.