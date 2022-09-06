Vinicius Jr. obtains Spanish citizenship and opens an extra-community vacancy at Real Madrid

Real Madrid issued a statement this Monday (5) confirming the striker’s Spanish citizenship

Vinicius Jr. is a spanish citizen. This Monday (5th), the Real Madrid issued a statement confirming that Brazilians now have a local passport. Therefore, the Brazilian opens an extra-community vacancy.

This is because, from the acquired citizenship, one of the three foreign positions in the squad is open again. The Santiago Bernabéu club can now bring in a new athlete who does not have European citizenship.

See Real Madrid’s statement below:

Real Madrid CF announces that our Brazilian player Vinicius Junior was sworn to the Spanish Constitution last Friday, September 2nd, so he also has Spanish nationality.

To obtain dual nationality, Vinícius had to take the Spanish Constitutional and Sociocultural Knowledge (CCSE) test before qualifying. Four years ago in Spain, the striker was on a waiting list of more than 300,000 people.

Other Brazilians who passed through Real Madrid, such as Marcelo and Casemiroachieved dual nationality along the way for the Spanish giant. stinks Valverdea Uruguayan who still works on the team, also went through the process.