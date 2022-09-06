VINO11, TGAR11, BTLG11 and 9 more “darling” FIIs to take advantage of the recovery of the “brick” segment

In a report entitled “The darlings of the time”, the real estate fund analyst at Santander Corretora Flávio Pires recommends the purchase of 12 “brick” funds, which invest directly in real estate and can surf the recovery of the segment.

In August, these funds – which invest in logistics, offices and shopping centers, among others – rose, on average, 11%, above the 5.76% recorded by Ifix, an index that gathers the most traded FIIs on B3.

In Pires’ assessment, “brick” FIIs were the most affected by the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and by the increase in interest rates in the country. The second factor made fixed income investments more profitable, attracting equity investors – including real estate funds.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“At various times, these funds had their relevance questioned in view of the uncertain future for the occupation of their spaces, resulting in a strong devaluation of quotas”, explains Pires. However, with the end of the Selic rate hike cycle and an inflation that signals a slowdown, investors are starting to look for FIIs that were being traded below book value, according to the analyst.

Read more:

Considering the pricing of shares, asset quality, appreciation potential and resilience of properties and tenants, the analyst takes a closer look at three types of funds: hybrids, logistics and office funds.

hybrid FIIs

In Pires’ view, the hybrid FIIs segment has the greatest growth potential in view of the characteristics presented by this fund class. The analyst recalls that portfolio diversification – by investing in more than one type of asset – helps this type of portfolio adapt to the different cycles of the real estate market. Therefore, they can benefit from the current scenario.

Given the flexibility of this class of real estate funds, four draw Pires’ attention. Are they:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

KNRI11 – Kinea Renda Imobiliária

HGRU11 – CSHG Urban Income

TGAR11 – Real Asset TG

SARE11 – Kinea Renda Imobiliária

Logistics FIIs

Logistics FIIs continue to follow the good moment of the sector, which has strengthened with the expansion of e-commerce during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Pires, the search for warehouses to meet the demand of e-commerce continues heated, which benefits the logistics FIIs. On the analyst’s radar, five funds stand out:

office FIIs

Pires draws attention to the vacancy rate of the corporate building segment in São Paulo (SP), a benchmark for the sector, which closed the second quarter of 2022 at 22.5%. It is the lowest percentage since 2020.

“With increasing demand for spaces in a more hybrid work dynamic [parte presencial e parte home office]managers reported that the demand for leases is growing”, says the Santander analyst, who lists three funds to take advantage of the possible recovery of the offices:

Pires ponders that he also likes the shopping center real estate fund segment. However, he states that the sector’s FIIs have already shown a stronger recovery and, historically, have a lower dividend return than hybrid portfolios or portfolios linked to the logistics and office segments.

Last month, BC Fund (BRCR11) was the highlight of the month among the real estate funds that make up Ifix. With gains of 24.85%, the portfolio topped the list of the highest increases in the period.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related