Vítor Pereira admits “error” in the preparation of Corinthians this week

Last Sunday (4th), the Corinthians lost the chance to take the second place in the Brazilian Championship when they drew 2-2 with Internacional, in a match valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. With equality, Timão is in third place, with 43 points, eight behind the leader Palmeiras, who had stumbled in the round.

In a lecture during an event of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) this Monday (5), the coach Victor Pereira admitted a mistake in preparation: “I, this week, took a really big shit. Today, when reviewing the game, I clearly realized that with my desire to train, to improve my team, I trained at the intensity I like, not for a long time, but I gave them a load that they were not used to”.

The Portuguese admitted fatigue in the second stage of the draw against Internacional: “We arrived at the game tired and had difficulties in the second half. My responsibility. With the experience I have, but with that desire to improve the dynamics. But I reviewed the game and I clearly recognize that we arrived at the game tired.”

Corinthians have a classic against São Paulo ahead

Vítor Pereira will have the chance to reduce the bad record in classics next Sunday (11), when he faces São Paulo in Morumbi, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Portuguese won only one victory against his main rivals. It happened against Santos, 4-0, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.