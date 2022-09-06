Vitória has an act against the suspension of the nursing salary floor

A group of health professionals protested in Vitória this Monday (5). The protesters gathered in Praça do Papa, around 3 pm, and then walked to the Third Bridge, which was completely closed until early evening. At around 5:20 pm, the Vitória (North) direction was released, but, minutes later, the roads were fully occupied again. At 7:25 pm, Rodosol (the concessionaire that manages the road) reported that the flow of vehicles had been normalized in both directions.

As a result of the act, traffic is chaotic in Vitória and Vila Velha. The regions around the Third Bridge have completely stopped traffic.

Traffic banned on the Third Bridge. Credit: Carlos Alberto

The act is a protest against the suspension of the law that created the nursing salary floor, in a decision by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), this Sunday (4). The law created the national floor of the category and the first payment would already be made this Monday (5). The decision is valid until state governments report the financial impact of this new law.

Barroso’s decision responds to a request from the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments (CNSaúde), which states that the law is “unenforceable” because it does not consider regional inequalities and creates remuneration distortion in relation to doctors, in addition to generating the increase in unemployment among nurses.

As the decision is individual, Barroso’s order will still be taken to the virtual plenary of the STF in the coming days for the other ministers to evaluate suspension of the salary floor.



If the decision is corroborated by the other ministers, at the end of the 60-day period — or when States, municipalities and the Union send the requested clarifications — Barroso will re-examine the case.

Health workers carry out an act against the suspension of the nursing salary floor

The law that created the minimum salary established the remuneration of R$ 4,750 for nurses, but also for nursing technicians, who must receive at least 70% of this amount, and nursing assistants and midwives (50%). According to the text, the national floor is valid for employees under the CLT regime and for civil servants in the three spheres, including municipalities and foundations.

(With information from FolhaPress)