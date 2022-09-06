Vtor Pereira admits error in Corinthians preparation and uses words in self-criticism

Coach Vítor Pereira was quite sincere this Monday when talking about Corinthians’ preparation for the duel against Internacional, which ended 2-2 last Sunday. During the Brasil Futebol Expo event, in the midst of his lecture, the coach assumed an error in the players’ training load, something that, according to him, left the team very tired.

“I, this week, did a really big shit. Today, when reviewing the game, I clearly realized that with my desire to train, to improve my team, I trained at the intensity I like, not for a long time, but I gave them a load they weren’t used to“, opened the Portuguese coach.

“We arrived at the game tired and had difficulties in the second half. My responsibility. With experience that I have, but with that desire to improve the dynamics. But I reviewed the game and I clearly recognize that we arrived at the game tired”, he added.

Vítor Pereira’s analysis proves to be plausible when the game’s script is exposed. After Corinthians went to halftime winning 2-1, the team was unable to remain superior in the final stage and conceded the tie.

For his next duel, the coach of Corinthians will have a free week for training again. Timão will return to the field only next Sunday, at 4 pm, when they face São Paulo in a classic at Morumbi.

See more at: Vtor Pereira and Corinthians x Internacional.