Vtor Pereira analyzes the performance of Rger Guedes and is satisfied with the Corinthians player

Corinthians drew 2-2 with Internacional, in a duel that took place last Sunday afternoon, valid for the Brazilian Championship. After the match, which was held at Neo Química Arena, Vítor Pereira gave a press conference and commented on Róger Guedes’ performance.

“He’s been trying to improvesometimes it goes down too much and then loses offensive capacity because it is too far away from the opponent’s area. I still think he’s not a winger, but a second striker. So that forces us to change our game plan, but this is a very big risk at this point, because we don’t have reference players“, analyzed the Portuguese.

“He’s been trying to help more in defense, but still doesn’t quite have the notion of lateral markup. We didn’t play that well, we scored by zone, but there’s no doubt that he’s trying to fulfill his duties defensively. Offensively, he has quality and from time to time he manages to create situations, as he did today. I am satisfied with your work“, finished.

Timão’s number 10 played during the 90 minutes of the duel against Internacional, but ended up being marked by a missed goal at the end of the first half. Despite the wasted chance, the striker got good numbers in the match, both in the offensive and defensive parts.

With the coach’s praise, it is worth remembering that the situation between the player and the commander is totally different today. The two even had a friction during the beginning of Vítor Pereira’s work. The striker came to demand more opportunities in the starting lineup, while the Portuguese coach demanded more effort from his athlete in training.

This season, Róger Guedes has already scored 11 goals with the white shirt and is Corinthians’ top scorer of the year. In 2022, the player has already played 50 matches, achieving 23 wins, 12 draws and 13 losses.

The athlete and Timão will have a week off work to prepare for the classic against São Paulo, which takes place in Morumbi. The ball rolls next Sunday, at 4 pm, for the Brazilian Championship.

