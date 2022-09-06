Vtor Pereira talks about staying at Corinthians and points out the family’s influence on the decision

Coach Vítor Pereira spoke again about his possibility of staying at Corinthians next season. The Portuguese said he sees himself still working in football next year, but left open whether he will continue at the club or not and spoke about the importance of his family in the decision.

“(Me) I imagine in football, why not in Corinthians? It depends. I’ll leave it for the end of the year, let’s take a closer look at the situation, family, people, let’s make decisions, if Corinthians wants to talk to me, let’s talk. I’m interested, it’s a big club, from the beginning I was clear, honest, only at the end will I make decisions”, said the coach at a press conference after the lecture at Brasil Futebol Expo.

After reaffirming the initial decision to open talks for a possible stay at the club only at the end of the season, the coach spoke of the main fact that will influence his decision: his family. Even criticizing Brazilian football, the professional said he enjoyed the challenge of working here, but said that the distance from his family weighs heavily.

“I said from the beginning, it’s my family. I have to see if I have family stability, if they are ready to endure another year away from home or not. This is the big one,.. it has nothing to do with the difficulties of the Brazilian championship, because we have that on all sides, in China I have it too, and I was there for three years, even further away. There are a lot of things here that could change and go to a higher level, less tight schedule, which would give dynamics and better game quality, this is my opinion, lawn quality should be regulated, it was in Portugal and it helped, and the projects too. The project has a beginning, a middle and an end, it doesn’t start and then it ends. It has to be structured from the base, with an oriented base, a structural fabric that comes from the base to the main. In the same vein, a game that seeks to be equal, because the club wants the main team in a way, the base has to be equal. Players, by position, have to be chosen with characteristics… this is long term. The problem in Brazil is that the mandates are for three years and what happens is that all this is reduced to a title. Either wins or the project goes live. The president wants to win in his term”, he pointed out.

“Very difficult (bringing the family here), very difficult. my mother-in-law cannot travel from Portugal to here, she cannot, she has a health problem. It’s impossible“, he added soon after, revealing that it is impossible for his family to move to Brazil.

Finally, the coach showed thanks to President Duilio Monteiro Alves. According to him, the main thing promised by the representative is fulfilled: stability for work, even in the midst of some complications on the team.

“We are aware that the club is going through financial difficulties, which is why I say that it is not possible to put it on the same level as other clubs, with more old structure, three or four years of work, and a lot of money, which competes for Libertadores, Brasileiro , Cup… we arrived, what I found and what I was promised most was stability, at least from within, and that’s what I have, without a doubt. It’s a club that gives me stability, a president that gives me stability, no matter how much you talk about it from outside, pressure is normal and I need it, that’s why I chose Corinthians and not another club. I came from other clubs, I like to play to be champions and seek a title, pressure keeps me alive. But the pressure from myself is the greatest. At the club, family environment, people who want to help, want the best for the club… we keep fighting, but we often fluctuate because we don’t have a fixed team, today one plays, another tomorrow, another day another, there are injuries, rest… we have kids with a future, who have to structure themselves, so that they can take responsibility. At this moment, ours is to do the best we can, fight to win games, try to win everything, win away and at home, but don’t put a load that can’t exist“, he stated.

