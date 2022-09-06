Wanderson complains about Fagner’s cart and reports pain, but guarantees presence at Inter against Cuiabá | International

A shot almost at the corner flag with Fagner bothered forward Wanderson (see a minute in the video above). Inter’s number 11 left Itaquera with his right foot swollen because of the tackle he received during the first half of the 2-2 draw with Corinthians. However, he guarantees that he will be available against Cuiabá on Saturday.

The entry of the Corinthians side took place on the left wing of Inter’s attack in the first half. The striker protected the ball when the right-back of Timão gave a cart with both feet open, traditionally called scissors. Referee Bráulio da Silva Machado didn’t even score a foul – Central do Apito understood it as a yellow card foul for the Corinthians player.

On the way out of Neo Quimica Arena, Wanderson commented on the move. He reported that he was in pain and understood that the play deserved a more thorough evaluation. Still, he believes he will continue to be cleared by the medical department.

– It was a move that caught, it hurt a lot. I even have a swollen foot. The judge has to see, right? Unfortunately he didn’t make a decision. I don’t think it was right, but the game goes on. We played a good game and we will remain positive. No worries,” he assured.

Monday is a break for Wanderson to follow the recovery. On Tuesday morning, the group performs again at the Gigante Park Training Center. The confrontation with Cuiabá takes place on Saturday, at 16:30, in Beira-Rio.

