website allows you to view stories FULLY anonymously

If you need to stalk someone’s instagram, but don’t want them to know you’ve been there, there’s a simple solution: a website that allows you to view anonymous stories. Through it you can check everything the person posts without worrying about being seen!

Want to see how the site works? So keep following us below to find out about all the news we’ve separated especially for you!

How to see anonymous story

First, you can be able to watch anyone’s stories through a website that shows everything easily. To do this, just access InstaNavigation (https://instanavigation.com/), which will show you anyone’s Instagram content. Check step by step:

First, put the user of the person you want to see the stories in the search bar and press enter;

After that, wait until the site loads all the stories available in the account;

It will display the photos and videos on the screen in sequence and just check it out;

There is also the option to download, just open any of the images and click on the “Download” button that appears on top of the photo or video.

The platform is very useful because it doesn’t require creating an account or logging in with your Instagram, just the username of the person you want to see the stories. It can even work with users who have blocked you. There you can also check which users are most stalked.

See too: Is iPhone really better than Android? 5 Advantages of iOS

Another website option

In addition to the above site, there is also Anon IG Viewer (https://www.anonigviewer.com/), which is also reliable. This site works almost exactly the same as the previous one, check it out:

Access the site and, in the search bar, paste the link of the person’s profile or search for the username, being able to choose between some similar options of users;

After choosing the person you want to check out, click on the profile and wait a few seconds for the site to display the user’s latest stories.

In this case, there is no option to download images or videos, but you can easily view them without having to create an account, so your information is not compromised. It is important to note that, on both sites, only profiles that are public can be viewed.

See too: NEW iPhone 14: possible changes to apple’s cell phone surprise users