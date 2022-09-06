What did Leo Dias and Fontenelle say about the actress?

Klara Castanho, 21, filed a criminal complaint against journalist Leo Dias, presenter Antonia Fontenelle and youtuber Adriana Kappaz, known as Dri Paz, for the crimes of defamation, slander and slander.

The information was published by Em Off and confirmed by splash with the TJRJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro), where the case was filed. According to the publication, the actress claims that Dias, Fontenelle and Dri Paz would have invented lies about her pregnancy, in addition to spreading the information on the internet. Klara also reported feeling humiliated by the disclosure of her rape.

At the time, journalist Leo Dias said that Klara would have “big karma” for having done “evil”. Fontenelle said that the actress “spawned the child at random”.

After the repercussion of the matter, the actress revealed on her social networks that she made a voluntary delivery for adoption after becoming pregnant as a result of sexual violence.

See what Leo Dias, Antonia Fontenelle and Dri Paz said about Klara Castanho:

Leo Dias in “The Night”

On June 16, in an interview with “The Noite” (SBT), Leo Dias spoke indirectly about the case, after being asked by Danilo Gentili about a story he was “crazy to tell”, but had never revealed.

“I experienced a dilemma recently, very recent, this month. It’s an unbelievable thing, something society asks itself many times, but it involves an actress… It’s very heavy”, said the journalist.

“It’s not a happy thing, it’s a thing…”, he began, before being interrupted by Gentili: “You don’t need to talk.” “Okay. It’s very dense. […] The karma will be great.”

Danilo Gentili insisted and asked if the story involved “a person who is deceiving everyone”. The journalist confirmed and said that the story “involved lives”.

“You are telling me that there is a public person, who is an actress, who sells an image that everyone thinks is saintly, who is a good person…”, said the presenter of SBT.

“But it has an unbelievable plot story. But the bill will arrive”, he adds. He also said he found what Klara Castanho did to be “evil”: “But it involves a lot and I decided not to publish it”, he concluded.

Leo Dias mentioned, without mentioning the actress’s name, the case of Klara Castanho in an interview with The Noite, on June 16 Image: Playback/YouTube

Antonia Fontenelle live stream

Days later, Antonia Fontenelle spoke about it for the first time in a live broadcast. In an aggressive and reproachful tone, but without naming names, she spoke about the case and suggested that the child was “thrown away”.

Fontenelle addressed the case referring to Klara as a 21-year-old TV Globo actress and attributed the information received to Leo Dias.

“This girl got pregnant, hid the pregnancy, even worked during the pregnancy, gave birth to her child and according to the information he [Leo Dias] has, asked the hospital to delete her hospital entry and [disse] that he didn’t even want to see his son. She ordered her son to be given away: ‘Take it off, I don’t even want to see it,'” she said.

Then Fontenelle talked about how the contact between the journalist and Klara was.

“She cried, said she would kill herself if the news got out and that this happened because she was a victim of rape. Her religion doesn’t allow her to have an abortion, but her religion allows her to have a child and say: ‘I don’t care , I don’t want to see it, take it from me'”, he criticized.

“And then the thing that hurt me the most was, for God’s sake, where is this child? If that’s the case, I’ll raise, I’m looking for someone who wants to raise this child. This child cannot be thrown away”, he continued.

“If you are the victim of a rape, why didn’t you go there the next day to take measures to not let a fetus become a fetus, not to become an abortion, since you are against abortion?”, concluded Marcos Paulo’s widow.

Antonia Fontenelle talks about the case again

After Klara Castanho published a letter revealing what had happened and regretting the attacks she had been receiving, Antonia Fontenelle spoke again about the case, which she classified as “abandonment of incapable”.

“Giving birth to a child and not wanting to see it and having it spawned by chance is a crime, yes, only those who have never been to a shelter find this adoption cute, even when it comes to a black child. , declared Fontenelle.

Despite the presenter talking about abandonment of the incapable, the “voluntary delivery for adoption” is a legal device, provided for in Law 13.509 of 2017, the so-called “Adoption Law”. The text amends the ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute) and provides guidelines for the protection of pregnant women or mothers who want to deliver children for formal and legal adoption through the Childhood and Youth Justice.

Antonia said she did not understand “why they are angry” with her for “having had the courage to mention a story” classified by the presenter as “monstrous”, which would be adoption. Finally, Fontenelle claimed that she “worries about the lives of innocents” and highlighted that she did not name Klara Castanho when publicly exposing the case.

The presenter also stated that she learned about the story through journalist Leo Dias and said that if they want to blame someone, let it be the reporter.

“If I knew this, it was through him. [Leo Dias], now they cover him, and if he doesn’t want to talk, it’s also his right. If the story proceeds the way it has come to me, I can only say one thing, someone has to answer for it, and that someone is not me,” he concluded.

Apology from the portal Metrópoles and Leo Dias

After Klara published the open letter, journalist Leo Dias published an article about the case citing the name of the actress and the child’s birth data, including time and place of birth, whose confidentiality is protected by the Statute of Children and Adolescents, in report published on the website Metrópoles. The content was deleted just over two hours after it went live.

After that, the portal and the journalist apologized. The journalist apologized to Klara through a publication on social media and gave details about how he had access to information about the actress a month ago, and why, after finding out details by phone with the actress, shortly after delivery, decided not to publish the case in his column.

“In the conversation, Klara told me about the violence she was a victim of. And her decision to give the child up for adoption. She asked me not to write about it. And I promptly promised her not to expose the story publicly. “, said Dias.

Metrópoles published a note on the case. “There is no justification to support the argument of public interest in knowing details about a story in which the only interested parties are the victim and her family members. And, in this case, Justice and the Public Ministry, who intervened to help Klara in the adoption process. of the child,” said the vehicle.

Fontenelle’s new video

In a new video posted on social media, Fontenelle claimed he didn’t know Klara had been raped. However, the first time she spoke about it on a live, she mentioned the abuse and even questioned why the actress has not “taken steps” not to get pregnant after the rape.

“What came to me was not what you wrote in your letter […]. His report that he suffered violence came yesterday [com a carta]. Let me get to whoever did this to you,” the youtuber said in the video, which was later deleted.

Interview with Diário de S. Paulo

Days later, Antonia Fontenelle gave an interview to the newspaper Diário de S. Paulo and spoke again about the case. She stated that the “rapist does not have to be protected, [mas]yes, exposed” and said that Klara must “collaborate with the police” so that her rapist is arrested.

In addition, the presenter said again that “never” will “understand a mother who generates a child in her womb and cannot have love for him”. Still, the communicator said she was “at the disposal of Organs competent bodies to explain the reason for my harsh report about all this”.

What the youtuber Dri Paz said

According to Klara’s defense, Dri Paz published a video on the social network Kwai “attributing” the crime of abandoning a disabled person to the actress. She would have said that the young woman paid to “disappear with the child”, which constitutes defamation and slander.

In the same publication, the youtuber would still have relativized the violence suffered by Klara.

“This girl is alleging to us that she was a victim of abuse, that this child is a victim of abuse (sic). I, I can’t say, I don’t know that part, okay people? However, I don’t believe in the story of abuse, people. The story that came to me first was that this girl had sex with a man there who is committed, married, I don’t know. A public figure also very well-known who would never assume this child. This is the story that came to me “.