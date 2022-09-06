What happens to shots in the air?

You’ve probably seen a similar scene in movies, TV series or even witnessed the whole thing happening live, in real time: someone, for some reason, shoot a fire gun pointing up. Whether as a “warning shot” or as part of some kind of commemoration, or tribute, the truth is that shooting in the air is not such an uncommon practice.

But what about those bullets fired high into the air? Do they keep climbing until they reach space? Or do they fall back towards the ground? As the saying goes…

Everything that goes up, comes down!

Okay, the phrase doesn’t necessarily encompass everything that soars towards the heavens. Rockets, for example, go up and off the planet into space. But things are different in relation to firearm projectiles: in this case, unfortunately, the popular saying is correct.

Projectiles fired upwards cannot leave the atmosphere and always end up descending.

For when fired and pointed straight up, a gun can eject a bullet that goes climb to a height of about 3 km. During the ascent, the projectile will slow down until it stops and starts to fall, gaining speed again. Luckily, thanks to air resistance, the bullet returns towards the ground with only a tiny fraction of its original speed — but still poses danger to those below.

The danger of the high shot

Imagine, for example, that someone fires a shot straight up using an AK47 rifle. Upon leaving the barrel of the gun, the bullet travels at a speed of approximately 2412 km/h, almost twice the speed of sound. Horizontally this shot could be fatal, but what about vertically?

Even with such speed, a shot in the air is unable to leave the Earth’s atmosphere and is consequently pulled back down by gravity. Upon reaching the top, stop and start falling again, but the fall comes with just about 10% of the original firing speed and has only 1% of the energy of a freshly fired bullet.

Even falling much slower, projectiles fired are also very dangerous

Would that be enough to harm a person down there? Yup. Unfortunately, even with much weaker impact, the projectile still has enough power to do a lot of damage to someone who, unfortunately, are on the way to his downfall.

Although the chance of being hit is low, if it happens, the event can be even more fatal than a horizontal shot. After all, while a shot under normal conditions could hit, for example, an arm or a leg, the shot that falls vertically has a high chance of hitting the head directly.

seek protection

Knowing the dangers of being in the line of fire from a bullet fired into the air, what should we do if someone fires into the air nearby? As it is estimated that a projectile fired upwards takes somewhere between 20 seconds and 2 minutes to go up and down, the best thing to do is seek shelter and wait a few minutes just in case.

After all, even if the probability is low, yes it is possible to be hit by a shot in the air — which can be fatal.