What is it? ‘Monster spiral’ trapped in front door terrorizes social network

A shocking image appeared on social media to remind us of how nature is filled with cruel moments. A zombie snail and completely dominated by a parasite wanders around just waiting to be attacked by a bird — what the parasite waits for to continue its development Assembly/R7

In this state, the parasite controls the snail’s every movement and makes it attract the attention of predators. Playback/Video/The Sun

At least the presence of the worm, a flatworm, makes the snail look more beautiful, with those colors pulsating around its body. Playback/Video/The Sun

The act was taken in Changhua County, Taiwan, in early August. READ MORE: Shocking! Girl throws dog in washing machine to get likes reproduction

Lin Ruian, the tourist who took the pictures, said the animal ‘appeared to have multicolored neon lights inside’. Playback/Video/The Sun

‘I don’t know what was causing it, but it was really weird. I put it on with a stick and it rolled,’ he added, in an interview with Viral Press. Playback/Video/The Sun

To the snail’s sadness, he was no longer himself but a by-product of the parasite’s domination. DON’T MISS: Ex-prisoner spends 20 years with a toothbrush in his intestines Playback / The Sun

These animals are known as leucochloridium paradoxum and use snails’ bodies for their early stages of development Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Hahmann

It first enters the animal’s head and then enters the rest of the body. Wikimedia Commons / Auguste Adolphe Baudon

Its coloration starts to imitate a caterpillar, with vibrant colors DON’T MISS: Shocking photo shows how drugs have aged 53-year-old woman Reproduction/Flickr/@tom_weilenmann

Colors are made to attract birds attention Playback/Video/The Sun

All because the parasite (flathelminth) needs the intestines of birds for its next stage of development. Watch the full video of the sad situation of the animal CONTINUE HERE: Terror in Nature! Spider catches and kills bat in its web Playback/Video/The Sun

Once developed, it releases eggs in the animal’s feces, which are devoured by snails and everything starts all over again. In the United States, a horde of zombie deer are attacking crops and even homes. See below! Reproduction/AMC

There is something very strange happening in the American Midwest: deer infected with a type of brain disease have already been seen in 24 US states and more alarmist scientists have said that the disease can affect humans. The disease is being compared to ‘mad cow’ (or bovine spongiform encephalopathy) and is scaring the country Pixabay

Obviously a lot of this can be cheap hysteria, but it’s never good to underestimate nature’s will to sweep us off the planet. The map above confirms this and shows the regions where zombie deer have been spotted. SEE ALSO: ‘Worst car ever made’ turns 55 with a bizarre legion of fans Reproduction/Mirror

The disease has been described as ‘chronic debilitating’ by disease research centers Pixabay

Symptoms can take a year to appear and are due to the emergence of ‘dead’ cells in the brain and spinal cord, which leaves the animals with weight loss, incoordination to walk, lack of fear, aggression, drooping ears and constant drooling. WATCH THIS: Fire truck catches fire at fire station Pixabay

Michael Osterholm, from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told USA Today that the disease is still ‘uncharted territory’. Pixabay

In testimony before Minnesota lawmakers, Michael stated that “it is possible that human cases will be seen in the next few years.” Pixabay

The strongest possibility pointed out by him is ‘the consumption of infected meat’ DON’T MISS: Sons find mother’s coffin in alley with dog skeleton inside Pixabay

Hence the comparison with mad cow, which killed 156 people in the UK during the outbreak in the 1990s. Pixabay

The fear of transmission to humans is not entirely unfounded Pixabay

Although no cases have been recorded, infected primates have already been discovered. WORTH YOUR CLICK: Man tries to break into house to escape ‘snakes and zombies’ Pixabay