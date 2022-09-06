O Yellow September consists of a campaign throughout this month to raise awareness of issues associated with mental health, such as anxiety and depression.

However, the first step in generating more awareness is to offer information and expand knowledge about diseases, consequences, symptoms and treatments.

In this sense, Tudo Bahia spoke with Ketlin Monteiro, a Hospital Psychologist with experience in maternity, general and emergency hospitals, as well as emergencies.

According to the professional, anxiety and depression can manifest in an associated way, but they are not the same thing.

Despite this, the matter has a merely informative character, as it is necessary for individuals to seek specialized medical help in the face of anxiety and/or depression. Learn more about the difference between the two below:

What is the real difference between anxiety and depression?

According to Ketlin Monteiro, depression consists of a chronic and recurrent illness, marked by a sad mood, discouragement and hopelessness.

“Such signs are shown, in depression, at a frequency, intensity and duration that is disproportionate to what is expected in moments of reactive sadness.”, says the professional.

Thus, it differs from sadness because it is chronic and lasting, so that individuals have difficulty in pointing out the origin of the thoughts and feelings associated with the disease.

On the other hand, anxiety is related to a preoccupation exacerbated and disproportionate with the future, as well as apprehension or fear of the worst.

There is a marked presence of physical symptoms such as cold sweating, fatigue, tachycardia and tachypnea. Although they occur in an associated way, with symptoms manifesting simultaneously, the affective and ideational symptoms of depressive conditions are not present in purely anxious conditions.

Therefore, people who have only anxiety will not feel sadness, apathy and discouragement. However, individuals who have both conditions may have all these reactions associated with excessive worry and the physical symptoms of anxiety.

To find out what your case is, it is recommended to make an appointment with a doctor. This text is for informational purposes only.