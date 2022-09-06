When braking weapons, Fachin triggers Bolsonaro’s tongue for Sete de Setembro – 09/05/2022

The alleged articulation of Planalto auxiliaries to promote an armistice between the President of the Republic and the Judiciary turned to dust. Bolsonaro and the togas he abhors have been in the last few days in something very similar to a shootout. It was up to the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Edson Fachin to carry out the penultimate shot. By suspending excerpts from Bolsonaro’s arms decrees and ordinances, restricting access to weapons and ammunition, Fachin, as it were, triggered the president’s tongue for September 7.

The truce organizers rolled up the white flag. In the words of a Bolsonaro minister, “there is no way to negotiate peace with those who cultivate war”. The magistrates would be chastising the president, not the other way around. In this version, Bolsonaro would have acted in self-defense by calling Alexandre de Moraes a “vagabundo” in a speech last Saturday. He reacted to the decision of the Minister of the Supreme and president of the TSE to authorize a Federal Police operation against Bolsonarista businessmen who talked about a “coup” on Whatsapp.

It is estimated in the Planalto that Fachin, Moraes’ predecessor in the presidency of the TSE, methodically chose the date to limit the access of the so-called CACs — hunters, shooters and collectors — to weapons and ammunition. The Supreme had already tried to judge actions against the president’s arms policy. But the trial was suspended by a request for a view from minister Kassio Nunes Marques, whom Bolsonaro refers to as “10% of me in the Supreme Court.”

Kassio has kept the trouble on the shelf for a year, since September of last year. Triggered by resources from the PT and PSB, Fachin could decide on the matter after the elections. He chose to grant the preliminary injunction requests made by the parties that lead Lula’s coalition on the eve of September 7, on the grounds that “the risk of political violence makes the need to grant the precautionary measure extremely and exceptionally urgent.” that imposes restrictions on the proliferation of weapons. The novelty comes five days after the TSE banned the carrying of weapons in polling stations on voting days.