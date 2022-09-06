Where to invest in fixed income to get faster to R$ 1 million?

Today’s column is for those who are saving money for the long term and are not willing to take risks.

Below, you will see how long it takes you to reach R$ 1 million by investing R$ 1,000 per month in the safest investment modalities in the country: savings, direct treasury and CDB. Also see precautions to add this value and what to do to not lose to inflation.

Savings: 58 years

Applying R$ 1,000 per month in savings, it would be necessary to wait 58 years to have the equivalent of R$ 1 million in the account, adjusted for inflation for the period.

For this, it is necessary to make an annual correction: adjust investments for inflation. If inflation is 7% per year, the following year the money saved each month must be R$ 1,070. In the following year, it needs to rise to R$ 1,144.9, for example.

This huge delay occurs because savings currently yield little more than inflation. While the profitability of the passbook is at 0.67% per month, the main price index in the country, the IPCA, tends to increase 0.57% per month, on average, according to forecasts by analysts heard by the Central Bank.

Direct Treasury: 36 years

With Treasury Direct, it would already be possible to save 22 years, compared to savings.

By investing R$ 1,000 per month in the IPCA Treasury, a Treasury Direct bond, you tend to reach the equivalent of R$ 1 million in 36 years, if we consider the current rate of yield of these two investments.

The IPCA Treasury with maturity in 2045 was used in this calculation. Today, the yield is at IPCA + 5.76%. In this case, after the bond expires, you would have to reinvest the money in another paper, with a new maturity date.

CDB at 120% of CDI: 30 years

A CDB with a return of 120% of the CDI, the tendency is to take around R$ 30 years to reach the equivalent of R$ 1 million, with monthly investments of R$ 1,000.

However, it is recommended to take two precautions.

The first is to never let more than R$ 250 thousand accumulate in CDBs from the same bank. If the financial institution that issued these assets fails, the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund) undertakes to pay the amounts owed to investors, as long as they do not exceed R$ 250 thousand per CPF.

The second point of attention is that, for each new contribution, a new CDB is issued. After 60 months, therefore, you will have 60 CDBs in your wallet, considering that they have a term of five years. From that moment on, every month you will have a new CDB due date and you will need to reapply the money, which will take some work.

Inflation

The simulations assume that you will accumulate, at the end of the period, the amount of R$ 1 million adjusted for inflation for the period.

For example, investing in CDB, 30 years from now you would have R$ 7.6 million. However, due to inflation, this value would have a purchasing power equivalent to R$ 1 million today.

The inflation rate considered was 7% per year, which corresponds, approximately, to the projections of several analysts that the Central Bank consults weekly.

Any questions?

If you have any questions about investments, follow my profile on Instagram and send your question there. Your question may be answered in the future in this column.