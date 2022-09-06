Whindersson Nunes talks about Lusa Sonza’s concert at Rock in Rio after being spotted – Celebrities



Whindersson Nunes became the subject on the social networks during the third day of Rock in Rio, after enjoying the show of his ex-wife, Lusa Sonza, directly from the Sunset Stage, this Sunday (4). The comedian, who also performed at the festival under the artistic name Lil Whind, was full of praise for the singer.

In an interview with journalist Bia Rohen, from Quem magazine, the youtuber stated that he did not miss the opportunity to attend the show which marked a new stage in the artist’s career. ‘I was listening to everyone singing and I said ‘I’ll see’, and I enjoyed it!’he said.

Whindersson Nunes, in turn, did not hide the feeling of pride in Lusa Sonza’s artistic career. ‘Surely, who doesn’t feel proud?’, he questioned. ‘Everyone feels pride, when you see the person starting, even more the person who has been attacked a lot and a lot attacked and all that’he said, mentioning the attacks that the artist suffered after the announcement of the separation between them, in 2020.

‘When you see the person getting there. Whoever is not proud is living wrong, right? T crooked’, completed Whindersson. The two took up dating in 2016, and were married for two years.. The end was marked by controversies that shook the personal lives of both at the time.

