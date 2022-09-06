who is Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wife

Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, who closed the first weekend of Rock in Rio 2022 yesterday, has a family connection with Brazil. The 25-year-old model is the daughter of Brazilian designer Kennya Deodato and granddaughter of pianist Eumir Deodato, considered one of the greatest arrangers and producers in the world. The carioca maestro has lived in the United States since 1968.

And the family’s share of celebrities doesn’t stop with her husband and grandfather. Before marrying Justin Bieber, Hailey went by her last name Baldwin, as she is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, brother of Alec Baldwin.

Going back to her Brazilian roots, Hailey is passionate about our country. She has already surprised Brazilian fans by showing a very Brazilian Christmas dinner with feijoada and brigadeiro and singing a lullaby in Portuguese that her grandmother used to sing to her. Despite not speaking fluently, she understands some words of our language.

Hailey Bieber with Mom Kennya Deodato

Hailey Bieber has ‘Minas Gerais’ tattoo on her ankle

Hailey Bieber tattooed the word ‘beauty’ on the back of her neck

Hailey Bieber also tattooed the word ‘people’

Proving her love, Hailey even got a tattoo of Minas Gerais, her grandmother’s home state, on her ankle. And she didn’t stop there. The model tattooed the word “beauty” on her neck and “people” on the side of her hip.

Despite being born in Tucson, Arizona, Hailey currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and shows that the Brazilian DNA is really in her. The model usually posts many photos sunbathing and enjoying the beach.

She also thinks she looks like her mother and is proud of it. In a Mother’s Day post, she wrote in Portuguese to Kennya: “I love you with all my heart.”

