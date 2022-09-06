who is Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wife

Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, who closed the first weekend of Rock in Rio 2022 yesterday, has a family connection with Brazil. The 25-year-old model is the daughter of Brazilian designer Kennya Deodato and granddaughter of pianist Eumir Deodato, considered one of the greatest arrangers and producers in the world. The carioca maestro has lived in the United States since 1968.
And the family’s share of celebrities doesn’t stop with her husband and grandfather. Before marrying Justin Bieber, Hailey went by her last name Baldwin, as she is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, brother of Alec Baldwin.
Going back to her Brazilian roots, Hailey is passionate about our country. She has already surprised Brazilian fans by showing a very Brazilian Christmas dinner with feijoada and brigadeiro and singing a lullaby in Portuguese that her grandmother used to sing to her. Despite not speaking fluently, she understands some words of our language.
Proving her love, Hailey even got a tattoo of Minas Gerais, her grandmother’s home state, on her ankle. And she didn’t stop there. The model tattooed the word “beauty” on her neck and “people” on the side of her hip.
Despite being born in Tucson, Arizona, Hailey currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and shows that the Brazilian DNA is really in her. The model usually posts many photos sunbathing and enjoying the beach.
She also thinks she looks like her mother and is proud of it. In a Mother’s Day post, she wrote in Portuguese to Kennya: “I love you with all my heart.”
Rock in Rio 2022: third day has pop command
Justin Bieber’s Audience
The public starts to arrive for the third day of Rock in Rio! Justin Bieber fans are already there waiting for the singer’s concert on the World Stage
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
public protests
The public protested against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, during the third day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
public protests
With a flag with the face of the presidential candidate, Lula (PT), the public protested in favor of the PT during the third day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Jota Quest on the World Stage
The band Jota Quest opened the third day of Rock in Rio on the Mundo Stage
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Luísa Sonza on the Sunset stage
The singer Luísa Sonza performed on the Sunset stage on the third day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Luisa Sonza and Marina Sena
Luísa Sonza invites Marina Sena to sing on the Sunset stage at Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Emicida at Sunset
Emicida animated the audience on the Sunset stage, on the third day of Rock in Rio and his sow ended with protests against Bolsonaro
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Iza on the World Stage
Singer Iza delivered everything and a little more when she performed on the third day at Palco Mundo, at Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Iza sings with her mother, Isabel
The singer Iza moved the audience by calling her mother, Isabel Cristina, to sing the song ‘No Woman No Cry’, on the Mundo Stage, at Rock in Rio
Playback/Multishow
Gilberto Gil on the Sunset stage
Singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil gave an exciting show on the Sunset stage, on the third day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Demi Lovato on the World Stage
Demi Lovato rocks her performance on the third day of Rock in Rio
Brazil News
Justin bieber
After much speculation, the long-awaited show of the night happened: Justin Bieber took the Mundo stage and sang to a legion of fans at Rock in Rio