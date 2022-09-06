Who was Pedro, son of Gil who died in 1990

Gilberto Gil’s show on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage yesterday was also a family moment. The 80-year-old musician was accompanied by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He sang with Flor Gil, his 13-year-old granddaughter, daughter of Bela Gil, who cried more than once when performing alongside the MPB star. The artist also sang with his daughter Preta and grandson Fran.

Upon entering the stage, the singer drew attention to the shirt she was wearing: the piece was stamped with a photo of Pedro Gil, her brother who died in 1990. In the image, the artist played at Rock in Rio in 1985, when he was only 15 years old.

Gil recalled that the day after that concert at the festival, his other son, Ben, was born, who was also present on stage last night.

“It’s a corner of memory that you choose as an altar, and there on that altar you deposit that memory. In the case of other memories, you don’t choose such a special corner. But in the case of a son who is gone, that memory is a niche So my connection with him is permanent”, said Gilberto Gil in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

Who was Pedro Gil?

Pedro Gadelha Gil Moreira was the eldest son of Gilberto Gil with Sandra Barreira Gadelha Moreira, who is also the mother of Preta and Maria Gadelha.

Pedro Gil was born in London – at the time, his father left the country amid the political pressure he was facing. Growing up in a musical environment, he was the drummer for the band Egotrip. At Rock in Rio in 1985, he performed playing the instrument alongside his father.



In January 1990, at age 19, Pedro fell asleep at the wheel while driving from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro. The car hit a tree and overturned several times.

The musician was rescued, but fell into a coma with a fractured skull and traumatic brain injury. Pedro died after eight days in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa.