Why does the Ibovespa melt by almost 2%? – Money Times

O Ibovespa melts in this Tuesday’s session (6) amid harsher speeches from Roberto Campos Netopresident of central bank.

By 12 noon, the index had lost 1.93% to 110,032.33 points.

In Wall Street:

S&P 500 there was a drop of 0.33%; and

there was a drop of 0.33%; and Nasdaq down 0.71%.

According to the analyst Victor Benndorffrom the house that bears his name, the bag reverberates the tone of Campos Neto.

On the eve, Campos Neto said that the Central Bank is not thinking about a drop in interest rates at the moment, but rather about converging the inflationstressing that the situation inspires care and that the battle against rising prices in the country is not won.

In addition, the analyst states that the Brazilian stock market is lagging behind the rest of the world – that is, while global stock markets fell, the Ibovespa went up.

“The globe corrected, Brazil stayed. Today came volatility”, he says.

Benndorf also cites the bad conditions of the China and election polls IPEC, released yesterdaywhich showed that Jair Bolsonaro dropped one percentage point. Squid maintained the 44% of voting intentions in the last poll.

“I think that two factors weigh today in the fall of the Ibovespa: a loss of moment by Bolsonaro in the polls, losing a little of valid votes, and a harsher speech of Roberto Campos Neto yesterday, saying that it evaluates even more an increase in interest rates and does not see the interest rate falling anytime soon”, says Marcelo Oliveira, CFA and founding partner of Quantzed.

According to Elevenin a report sent to clients, there are expectations for the September 7 demonstrations, as at least 25 militants and channels investigated for extremist actions and fake news are at the forefront of the mobilization of acts.

“They have a total of 30 million followers and have a history of political violence, such as the invasion of the Chamber’s plenary in 2016, as well as citations in the inquiries of anti-democratic acts and fake news, in 2020, and in the demonetization of channels that made money from disinformation last year”, they say.

In Pedro Galdi’s view, the Mirae Assetwe are experiencing a day of global sell-off.

“The worsening of mood came along with the worsening of economic indicators in the US, concern about China and Europe and proximity to central bank meetings”, he says.

In addition Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) collapses 4% due to the fall in the Petroleum.

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in the conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!