Why Japan Declared War on Floppy Disks and CDs

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Why Japan Declared War on Floppy Disks and CDs 2 Views

Floppy disks

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

‘Where do you buy a floppy disk these days?’ asked Japan’s Minister of Digital Affairs

Japan’s Digital Affairs Minister Taro Kono has declared war on floppy disks and other obsolete technologies still used in the country’s administration.

About 1,900 government procedures still require companies to use this type of storage device in addition to CDs and MiniDiscs, Kono said.

He promised to update the regulations to allow all users to access the services online.

Despite its image as a country that pioneered innovative high-tech gadgets, Japan is known for clinging to outdated technologies in its office culture.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

how the Ipiranga Museum was digitized

After nine long years of closure, the Ipiranga Museum reopens tomorrow (September 7), completely restored, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved