Widow of comedian Orlando Drummond dies in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The news was confirmed by the grandchildren Philip and Alexandre Drummond, in their social networks. They made a post that praised Glória, the family she helped to build and talked about the longing she will leave. The cause of death was not disclosed.
“Thank you grandma. So much laughter and so much love. I had the joy of presenting you with Mariah and Malu, and I know they brightened your life even more. Go in peace, my grandmother. My promise will be fulfilled. Don’t worry about anything and rest. Send a huge kiss to my grandfather, the longing here is huge”, posted Felipe on his social networks
“I’m sure I had the greatest privilege of all to be your grandson and the certainty that I enjoyed every moment with you, my grandmother. Just gratitude. You will be honored, always. You can be sure. The family will follow and you will always be here, in everyone’s heart. Give my old man a kiss and enjoy this moment a lot. You deserve. I love you, wrote Alexander.
Gloria and Orlando were married in 1951 and lived together for 70 years. Together they had two children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Glória died just over a year after her husband, who died in July 2021, and will be cremated this Monday (4), at Penitência Cemetery.
Her ashes will be deposited next to her husband’s in the cemetery’s columbarium.
Orlando Drummond poses with Glória — Photo: Cristina Boeckel/ G1