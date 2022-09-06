With Barroso’s decision, Santa Casa suspends nursing salary readjustment – Gerais

New amount of BRL 4,750 for nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians (70%) and BRL 2,375 for assistants and midwives (50%). (photo: Credit: Santa Casa BH)

The Santa Casa de Belo Horizonte suspended this Monday (5/9) the salary readjustment of nursing. The decision was taken after the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luiz Roberto Barroso accepted an action presented by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services and suspended the new floor of the category.

In a statement, the hospital states that it “reinforces its commitment to comply with the law, to acquire better working conditions for its employees and to provide accessible and quality health care for all.”

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that created the national salary floor for nurses, technicians and nursing assistants and midwives became Law No. 14,434/22, on August 4th. The new value of R$4,750 for nurses, R$3,325 for nursing technicians (70%) and R$2,375 for assistants and midwives (50%).

Barroso’s preliminary decision was made after a request from the confederation that represents public, philanthropic and private hospitals in the country, due to the “concrete risk” of mass layoffs and a reduction in the supply of beds, considering the increase in nursing salary expenses. .

The proposal was approved in the Chamber by 449 votes to 12 and celebrated by professionals in the class as a recognition, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, one of the most criticized issues is the lack of forecasting of the origin of resources, creating an additional cost of billions to federated entities and institutions that act in a complementary way to the SUS.

On Friday (2/9), the 17th Court of the Federal Justice of Belo Horizonte determined that the federal, state and municipal governments should transfer R$ 3 million monthly to Santa Casa for the salary readjustment of the category, after an action filed by the hospital itself. Santa Casa has 2,065 nurses, technicians and assistants.

The Chamber of Deputies estimates R$ 10.5 billion more in spending in the private sector, considering both for-profit and non-profit entities. The suspension in Santa Casa is valid as long as the effects of the STF decision last, which will remain “until it is clarified” the financial impact of the measure for states and municipalities and for hospitals, according to Barroso.