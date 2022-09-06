With high blood pressure, Isabella Scherer is taken to the ICU

Isabella Scherer in the final stretch of her first pregnancy. Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Isabella Scherer has been updating her health status on social media since the birth of the twins Mel and Bento a week ago. The actress, who remains hospitalized at the Pro Matre maternity hospital in São Paulo, said this Monday (5th) that she was taken to the ICU because of high blood pressure.

“Hi, guys. I went back to the room yesterday. I had to stay in the ICU for a while to control my pressure. Now it’s stabilized and I should go home today,” he published.

On Friday (2), Isa gave details of the postpartum complications. She said she had anemia, high blood pressure and anxiety crisis. Before the birth of the twins, the blonde had already shown some symptoms.

“I threw up a lot, I started to feel sick and I felt strange. I came to the maternity hospital and I had high blood pressure. We repeated the tests and I was diagnosed with preeclampsia. Then we scheduled the cesarean section for the same day”, he explained.

in-depth report

Attentive to the fans, Isabella promised to return to give an in-depth account of the birth. Before that, however, she preferred to advance some details about her health. “Afterwards, my pressure went up a lot. It took me a long time to recover. I had some pressure spikes in the room and that gave me an anxiety crisis. I had to take medication to calm down and I was a little ‘high’. But I’m managing to take care of the children and breastfeed,” he continued.

The actress also said that she is weak and having difficulty getting up, as she had anemia. So far, she’s had two iron bags. Her partner, Rodrigo Calazans, has been following everything closely. On social media, first-time parents are getting a lot of praise for not romanticizing this phase.