With high prices, the number of Brazilians who shower without soap grows

With the fall in purchasing power, many Brazilians were not only forced to reduce food consumption. They also had to save on the purchase of hygiene products. A survey carried out by Kantar, a consulting company specializing in consumer habits, has many people even dispensing with the use of soap during the shower to save money.

According to the survey focused on personal care products, 68% of Brazilians take, on average, two showers a day. In the second quarter of this year, the occasions when Brazilians did not include any product in one of their baths grew by 9% compared to the same period in 2018. And the average price of a kilo of soap increased by 42% in the same period.

The “bath only with water” has been a reality, especially for the DE class, mostly women (53%), of which 75% are not married, they are mothers who work outside the home, with children up to 15 years old, in homes with four or more people.

The research indicated that the economy also involves hair hygiene. The volume of this product purchased fell by 4% between the 1st and 2nd quarters of this year, while the occasions of use increased by 2%, indicating that people are making the product perform more in the shower. Economic packaging in this category (600 ml) recorded a 5% increase in the quarter.

Kantar also found that consumers have been simplifying and opting for fewer products when washing their hair. The amount of items used at the moment has dropped considerably: the use of 6 products dropped by 53.7% and the use of 5 products per shower dropped by 11.7%, while the use of 2 products increased by 10.9%.

Kantar does not publicly disclose all survey data – it is presented in detail for companies that pay for the consulting service. The survey on hygiene habits was carried out with 4,000 people aged between 11 and 74, representing a universe of 115 million people in the country.