Woman receives R$ 37 million by mistake, spends and is charged months later

An Australian woman thought she had hit the jackpot: after asking for a refund of US$ 68 (approximately R$ 350 at the current price) to the cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com, by mistake, she ended up receiving US$ 7.2 million (the equivalent of to R$37.2 million). With the money in hand, she began to spend, even acquiring a mansion. According to the Australian vehicle 7news and the American newspaper The Washington Post, the company only fixed the millionaire “error” seven months later (and is now seeking the money back).

The Victoria Supreme Court heard that in May 2021, the platform mistakenly transferred the money to Thevamanogari Manivel after she asked for a refund. The error was caused by an employee filling in the payment amount field with a bank account number.

The audit carried out by the court found that the authors only realized the loss in December 2021. The company sought to block the lucky woman’s accounts to recover the lost value.

In order to recover the amount and prove that the woman acted in bad faith, Crypto.com showed evidence that Thevamanogari transferred much of the money to an account held together with another suspect, who may be her “love partner”. She also sent a sum of around US$ 300,000 (R$ 1.5 million) to her daughter in February.

Furthermore, she bought a mansion in Melbourne, valued at US$925,000 (R$ 4.8 million), for her sister, Thilagavathy Gangadory, who lives in Malaysia. The 538 square meter property has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private cinema, gym and parking for two cars.

An Australian judge ordered the site to be sold and the entire amount billed to go to the cryptocurrency company. Katie Gregory, a spokeswoman for Crypto.com, said the company could not comment “as the matter is in the courts.”

In addition to the sisters, six other defendants are in the sights of Justice. Judge James Dudley Elliott issued a judgment in absentia in the case against Thilagavathy, indicating that she did not file a notice of appearance within the time limit set by the court.

Company representatives were unable to contact Thilagavathy, but according to the court, she is aware of the ongoing case. Along with the return of the mansion, she was ordered to pay the company’s legal costs with interest of 10%, which is equivalent to US$ 19 thousand (approximately R$ 100 thousand).

She can appeal and appeal. The next phase of the trial is scheduled for October 7.