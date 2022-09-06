Woman receives R$ 37 million by mistake, spends fortune and will have to return the money

An Australian woman mistakenly received the sum of $7.2 million from a cryptocurrency company accidentally. After Thevamanogari Manivel asked for a refund from the platform, the millionaire amount was sent. The error was only noticed seven months later. Now, the woman is being sued and will have to return the entire amount.

The case took place in May 2021, when the company transferred about 100 Australian dollars, approximately R$350, after a request for a refund made by the woman. She will be able to file an appeal to reverse the sentence and the next phase of the trial will take place on October 7th.

According to the newspaper “The Guardian”, a Crypto.com employee entered the account number in the field intended for the payment amount. Instantly, the deposit of US$ 7.2 million, approximately R$ 37.2 million, ended up in the woman’s account.

After seven months, after an audit, the company found the mistake. When trying to recover the amount, it was discovered that the Australian had spent a large part of the fortune.

Cripto.com then filed a lawsuit in Australian court to recover the money, alleging that the woman acted in bad faith.

With the money, Thevamanogari lived a life of luxury, transferred part of the amount to his daughter, opened a shared account with his partner and bought a 500 square meter mansion valued at R$ 4.8 million.

The judge in the case ordered that all the money be returned, in addition to ordering the sale of the property and the entire amount to be handed over to the cryptocurrency company.

