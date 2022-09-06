‘World is on the brink of nuclear disaster’, says Ukrainian minister

Reproduction/Loop – 04.08.2022 Soldier at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine’s energy minister, German Galushchenko, said on Monday (5) that the world is at great risk of, once again, witnessing a nuclear disaster. The statement refers to the attacks that have hit the region of the Zaporizhzhia plant during the war.

“The world is once again on the brink of nuclear disaster.

the UPP and creating a demilitarized zone around it is the only way to guarantee nuclear security,” the minister said in a statement shared on his official Facebook profile.

The message was released on the same day that Energoatom, the state-owned company that manages the plant, issued a statement saying it had shut down the last transmission line that feeds the reactors at the site.

According to the company, the measure was adopted after intense Russian bombings carried out in recent days caused fires in Zaporizhzhia.

“Today, September 5, 2022, due to a fire caused by a bombing, the 330 kV ZTPP – Ferosplavna power transmission line, which is the last line connecting the ZNPP/ZTPP hub to the Ukrainian electrical system, was disconnected” , said the state.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had already informed, on Saturday (3), that the plant had lost connection with external energy. The director general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, emphasized that the presence of the agency’s officials at the site contributed to the plant not collapsing.

“The difference between having the IAEA in place and not having us there is like day and night. I remain seriously concerned about the situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, this has not changed, but the continued presence of the IAEA will be of paramount importance in helping to stabilize the situation.”

