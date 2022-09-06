Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina are caught in the same space and give something to talk about

Yasmin Brunet made a point of honoring Rock in Rio this Sunday (4th) and gave a lot to talk about. That’s because the model was present in the same space as her ex-husband, Gabriel Medina.

With a very casual look, the famous was in the VIP space and posed for photos. The surfer was also there, but was not seen near the blonde.

Yasmin even spoke of the anxiety to watch the shows of Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber and was frustrated to miss the presentation of Luísa Sonza, which debuted at the festival.

“But I know she always rocks“, he declared to the G1. Asked about the chances of meeting her ex in space, Yasmin avoided talking, broke the conversation and said she needed to end the interview.

Meanwhile, the athlete enjoyed the event with his friends, including Gabigol, Pedro Scooby and his wife, Cintia Dicker.

Yasmin Brunet comments after Gabriel Medina and Jade Picon kiss

Recently, the influencer asked fans to update her on the news in the world of celebrities.

It didn’t take long for her to fire off in the comments: “take a deep breath girl“. The statement would have been after followers revealed that their ex Medina had hooked up with Jade Picon.

It is worth remembering that the two ended their marriage in January this year and she has even been seen kissing João Guilherme, Jade’s ex.