Yellow September: what is dysthymia, one of the most difficult types of depression to diagnose

  • Priscila Carvalho
  • From Rio Grande do Norte to BBC News Brazil

Woman with eyes closed in the dark

Credit, Getty Images

Public servant and communicator Ana Bacovis felt the first symptoms of dysthymia — or persistent depressive disorder — in her pre-adolescence. At the age of 13, she suffered from low self-esteem, had problems with relationships and began to have a bad outlook on life.

“I saw myself as a very realistic person, but I was actually pessimistic. You end up in a situation where you think it’s normal,” she says.

It took some time for her parents to realize that their daughter’s behavior was unusual. Moments of anger and irritability were the indications for them to lead Ana to seek help.

“We have a distorted view of depression, but I had points of joy, very high peaks of euphoria, then it ended and sadness came”, he recalls.

