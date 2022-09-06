Young helps child fan to see the show at Rock In Rio

Last Saturday, the 3rd, the last performance of Palco Mundo at “Rock in Rio” was by singer Post Malone, 27. In the middle of the rain, the boy Eduardo wanted to see the show, but he couldn’t, because of the crowd and the drips of water. That’s when Matheus offered his shoulders for the boy to go up and enjoy the show from up there.

The young man, 1 meter and 93 centimeters tall, noticed that the boy knew how to sing the artist’s songs and was moved, as the show was packed.

The story, told on Twitter last Sunday, the 4th, has, so far, 216,900 likes and around 10,000 retweets. But Matheus, unfortunately, says that he did not exchange a telephone number with the child’s guardians.

One hundred thousand people. Rain a lot. A ten-year-old boy couldn’t stop singing at the Post show, even without seeing anything from the stage. No shade. I made my 1.93 count. I introduced myself and said “do you want to go up?”. Eduardo was happy, so was I. It cost, pic.twitter.com/kbXsvGQzzl — Matheus Maciel (@MacielMatheus_) September 4, 2022

Among the more than 3,000 comments, many praise the young man’s attitude: “that was very cute”. Others, on the other hand, took the opportunity to take a cone and flirt with him: “beautiful attitude. Single?”. One of the users even posted a video of the child enjoying the show.

And there was no lack of examples of other people who, like Matheus, have already carried children so that they could see their favorite artists. One of them helped a girl at Shakira’s concert.

Another one, aimed to make the child happy and hit the nail on the head, also helping the mother, who couldn’t stand the weight.

I did the same with a little guy who was jumping around trying to see Teto’s show and his mother couldn’t bear to hold him in her lap. Congrats on the attitude brother. pic.twitter.com/JgFlvh4ssc — gold ?? (@pedroogold) September 5, 2022

Singer Post Malone was the protagonist of other remarkable moments besides his musical performance on the rainy Saturday night. The American rapper took a tumble on stage and even invited a spectator to play with him, as well as handing over the shirt he wore at the Rock in Rio concert to another fan.