Zé Paulino surprises Dahomey and promises justice in Mar do Sertão | come around

The former cowboy, after seeing Candoca (Isadora Cruz) getting married at the altar with his rival, will have a brief meeting with his father, Dahomey (Wilson Rabelo), to whom he will tell his remorse after seeing the teacher moving on. with Tertulinho (Renato Góes).
Zé Paulino will decide to leave Canta Pedra for good, but with the promise of returning to change the current scenario of the sertão city.
“I don’t want revenge, I want justice!”
Zé Paulino promises to return to Canta Pedra in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Zé Paulino says goodbye to his father in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
🎧 Sérgio Guizé gives spoiler of the second phase of Mar do Sertão: after being presumed dead, Zé Paulino turns around and shocks Canta Pedra 10 years later! 😱 Listen to everything here! 👇
And what will happen in this 10-year leap in Mar do Sertão? 🌵📣
José Mendes, formerly known as Zé Paulino, will return to the sertão as a businessman in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Zé Paulino will make his return to the sertao, now with the name of José Mendes, and will have become a respected oil producer. His return will surprise everyone in the city, who believed that the former cowboy was dead, especially Candoca, who has been married to Tertulinho for ten years.
“I don’t trust almost anyone here. Here I only had disappointments”, José will point out before his return to Canta Pedra.
Who won’t be happy with this return will be Tertulinho, who turned off the devices so that Zé Paulino wouldn’t survive the coma! 👀