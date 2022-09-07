1,600 free spaces available in the region, sign up

Currently, many Brazilians are looking for alternatives to complement their CV, enter the job market or guarantee a professional replacement. For this audience, PronaTec courses represent great options! Recently, the National Program for Access to Technical Education and Employment opened more than 1,000 registrations for technical courses with certificate.

Classes involve several areas of activity, which have great demand for professionals in the job market. We explain below everything you need to know about PronaTec certified technical courses: check the period of classes, the theme of the courses, the registration period and the location of the vacancies.

Learn all about PronaTec

Before talking about the new technical courses of PronaTec, it is important to better explain the purpose of the program. The acronym “PronaTec”, for those who don’t know, means National Program for Access to Technical Education and Employment. The program was created by the Federal Government in 2011, with the intention of expanding the offer of Vocational and Technological Education throughout Brazil.through free courses, special classes and technical and financial assistance.

See too: New vacancies for internships and courses with grants of up to R$ 750: get to know Juventude Digital

Discover the 1,600 vacancies for technical courses with PronaTec certificate

In early September, PronaTec confirmed the opening of 1,670 vacancies in free technical courses. All courses end with the issuance of a certificate. Classes are face-to-face, and most of them take place at night. See the full list of courses below:

Individual micro-entrepreneur;

Hydraulic excavator operator;

Compactor roller and tire roller operator;

Grain and cereal processing operator;

Passenger transport driver;

Elderly caregiver;

Elderly care technician;

Nursing technician.

Where are vacancies available? How to register for technical courses with Pronatec certificate?

All vacancies mentioned above are available in the state of Pará. Classes will be held in the following cities: Belém, Ananindeua, Thailand, Curuçá, Castanhal, Monte Alegre, Abaetetuba, and Santarém. Applications for professional qualification courses must be carried out on the program website (https://app.proesc.com/cursos/sectet?fase_id=1095&cidade_id=null&unidade_id=null&curso_id=null&turno_id=null). Application period ends on September 9, 2022 (Friday).

See too: Escolas do Trabalho have 214 FREE places in professional courses; check out the learning areas

PronaTec discloses selected online course

In addition to the vacancies mentioned above, PronaTec announced, last Monday (5), the result of the selection process for Initial and Continuing Training (FIC) courses, in the Distance Education modality (EaD). If you signed up for the online courses, you can now check the classifieds list on the website www.inovacaoedevelopment.es.gov.br.

To find the complete list, just enter the website, access the Professional Education Menu, choose the PronaTec option and click on “PronaTec public notices”. In all, the program offered 630 places in courses of Waiter, Bartender, Bank Clerk, Computer Operator, Marketing Operator, Doorman, Watchman and Financial Assistant.