2013 Copa do Brasil champion by Flamengo is announced by Rio de Janeiro club | Flamengo

Paulinho was one of the highlights of the 2013 Flamengo squadAlexandre Vidal/CR Flamengo

Published 06/09/2022 19:47

Rio – Champion of the 2013 Copa do Brasil wearing the Flamengo shirt, striker Paulinho has a new home. This Tuesday (6), the player was announced by Americano FC, which disputes the A2 Series of the Carioca Championship.

Created from the base of Flamengo de Guarulhos, the player had his biggest highlight when he defended the Carioca Rubro-Negro. In the four years he stayed on the team, he quickly gained the favor of the crowd with his good performances, and was nicknamed “Paulinho de 762”.

At 34 years old, Paulinho arrives for the 12th club of his career. In addition to Flamengo de Guarulhos and Flamengo do Rio, the striker also played for Piracicaba, Santos, Vitória, Guarani, Gyeongnam FC (South Korea), Naútico, Anápolis, Rio Branco and Desportiva. This year, Paulinho played eight matches, scored three goals and provided two assists.

