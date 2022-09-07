5G arrives in 27 districts of Recife this Monday (5); see which – Technology and Games

With the activation of 5G as of this Monday, operators Of course, TIMe Vivo are already mobilized to provide the service to the customers. The telephone providers that acquired the range of 3.5 GHz in the bidding of 5G must have at least 63 5G stations activated in Recife.





in the case of TIM, one of the operators responsible for the service, it will offer its 5G connection using Standalone technology. The operator’s novelty will be available initially in 19 neighborhoods from the capital of Pernambuco such as Boa Viagem, Casa Forte, Torre, Parnamirim, Alto Santa Terezinha, Várzea, Casa Amarela, Morro da Conceição, Pina, Apipucos, Soledade, Tamarineira, Derby, Torrões, Graças, Zumbi, Madalena, Macaxeira and Aflitos.

Tim’s goal is that by the end of 2022 all neighborhoods in Recife will be covered by 5G SA, as the source says. “Today, about 70% of TIM’s portfolio is made up of 5G devices. We are investing in offers with manufacturers, associated with our plans, so that the devices are increasingly affordable. TIM customers will already be able to browse 5G from the launch, without the need to change the chip or hire a new plan. They just have to have a compatible device configured for the new technology and be in an area covered by the technology”, said odsales director at Tim Nordeste, Bruno Talento.

in the case of Alivethe operator will have initial coverage this Monday in the neighborhood of Good trip and other neighborhoods in the capital will join the system along the next few weeks. This Monday (5), the operator informed that the next neighborhoods to receive the network will be Boa Vista, Curado, Ilha do Leite, Pina, Recife, Santo Antônio and São José.

Vivo is now also responsible for Oi’s former customers and is carrying out the account transition process with Area Code 81.

According to Vivo’s Regional Director, Karina Tenório, customers will be able to access services more quickly. “To access it, you need to have a compatible device and be in the coverage area. With the new network, in this first moment, customers will have an even faster navigation and a better experience in the use and consumption of multimedia content or in high resolution online games, for example”, he said.





THE clearby means of a note, will use 5G+ technology and informed that “the adoption will not require any contract changes”.

Around 12:00, Claro released the list of neighborhoods covered in this beginning: Aflitos, Boa Viagem, Boa Vista, Casa Amarela, Derby, Espinheiro, Graças, Ilha do Leite, Ilha do Retiro, Jaqueira, Madalena, Paissandú, Parnamirim, Pina, Santana, Tamarineira and Torre.

5G in Recife | Art FolhaPE/Hugo Carvalho

