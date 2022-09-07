7 stocks that pay good dividends to invest in September; CPFE3, ENBR3, TIMS3 and VBBR3 enter the selection

In the wake of the stock exchange’s good performance in August, the B3 dividend index (Idiv) hit the second consecutive monthly rise, for the first time in the year. The indicator advanced 4.3% in the period, at 7,062 points, increasing the accumulated appreciation in 2022 to 11.2%. In the same range, the Ibovespa showed a gain of 4.5%.

In the review that marks the entry into the third quarter, the brokers surveyed by InfoMoney made more changes to their recommended dividend pools compared to the previous follow-up. From a universe of 77 stocks, 17 were replaced (22%) in September, compared to ten in August (13%).

The rotation of roles brought four new companies to the list of highlights this month: CPFL Energia (CPFE3), Energias do Brasil (ENBR3), TIM (TIMS3) and Vibra Energia (VBBR3) – all tied with four points. On the other hand, Engie (EGIE3) and Minerva (BEEF3) left the ranking of the most cited.

The leadership of the recommendations – now isolated – remains with Vale (VALE3), with six nominations. Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) left one of the portfolios in the comparison with August and fell to the runner-up position, with five recommendations.

Present in four monitored portfolios, Petrobras (PETR4) also lost one nomination, but maintains its presence among the highlights – closing the list of the seven most remembered companies for September.

In general, even after the strong performance seen in August, BTG Pactual believes that the Ibovespa is still trading at very attractive levels. “OP/L [múltiplo de preço/lucro] is between one and two standard deviations below the historical average, and the premium to hold stocks remains at very high levels.” The quoted index shows the relationship between the price on the stock exchange and the profit of a company. The larger, the more expensive the analyzed paper.

The bank also comments that long-term interest rates fell a little in August, but still signal a great political risk.

“Clarity on the electoral landscape (which will take place sometime in October), followed by the president-elect’s announcement of his key economic policies, which we hope they are accountable for, no matter who wins, can cause political risk to decline and rates in the long term fall more”, says the institution. “With valuations still at very attractive levels, a lower risk can lead to a stock appreciation.”

Every beginning of the month, the InfoMoney brings a survey of stock portfolios recommended for those who focus on dividends, pointing out the five favorite stocks of analysts. The number can be higher, if there is a tie – as happened in September. The analysis encompasses the dividend portfolios disclosed by ten brokerages.

Check out the companies selected for this month below:

Company ticker number of recommendations Dividend yield in 12 months (%) Return in August (%) Return in 2022 (%) Return in 12 months (%) OK VALE3 6 24.01 -2.73 -9.63 -21.19 Bank of Brazil BAAS3 5 8.38 18.14 55.58 51.30 CPFL Energia CPFE3 4 15.56 6.49 43.18 43.17 Energies from Brazil ENBR3 4 9.67 4.56 19.61 35.82 Petrobras PETR4 4 50.08 19.50 74.72 105.36 Tim TIMS3 4 4.06 -6.04 -8.70 -1.41 vibrate VBBR3 4 3.17 10.27 -13.74 -30.81

Sources: Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora, XP Investimentos and Economatica

Even losing nominations for two consecutive months, the company remained in six dividend portfolios in September and remains in the overall leadership – this time in isolation.

Santander Corretora notes that, after the bump in the international market, the iron ore traded in China rose again in the last days of August, reflecting the stimulus to infrastructure by the government of that country.

“We maintain our positive view on iron ore prices in the medium term, as our thesis is supply-driven, as persistent supply challenges (e.g. ramp-up [aumento na produção] from Vale, ESG [sigla em inglês para questões ambientais, sociais e de governança] highlighted, lack of new projects, among others) should sustain iron ore prices above US$ 100/t for longer”, says the institution.

Recently, analysts at the house revised the projections for the mining company, reducing the target price of the shares from R$110 to R$95, with a horizon at the end of 2023.

“The estimates were adjusted to reflect the results achieved, the updated projections from Santander’s macro team and the new forecasts for metal prices”, explains the report, considering that, despite the adjustment, Vale remains the top pick in the steel sector. and mining.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

This month, the asset left the dividend portfolio recommended by Ágora. “Although we still have a positive long-term vision, we chose to make profits in the ON shares of Banco do Brasil”, says the brokerage. The financial institution follows, however, in another five selections of dividends and occupies the second position in the ranking of September.

At Santander, paper is preferred in the banking sector. “In addition to having one of the biggest dividend yields [taxa de retorno com dividendos] expected for 2022 (9.5%) among our coverage, BB should maintain the good moment of profits throughout 2022, heading towards delivering the top of the guidance, which now projects a net profit of between R$ 27 billion and R$ 30 billion for the year”, says the broker. The previous forecast was for net gains between R$ 23 billion and R$ 26 billion for the period.

Another analysis house that supports the choice of shares is BTG Pactual. “Despite the proximity of the presidential elections and the greater volatility that this can bring, we reiterate our buy recommendation on BB.”

CPFL Energia (CPFE3)

The company has four nominations among the selected payers for the month. The papers are among the novelties chosen by Ativa and BB Investimentos, in addition to remaining among the preferences of two other brokerages.

CPFL Energia showed good results in the second quarter, especially in distribution and transmission, and should continue to deliver a real internal rate of return close to double digits, one of the highest in the sector, says Ativa.

According to the institution, the company has a strong history of paying dividends in recent years and, even after the consolidation of CEEE-T, its financial leverage remains low, close to 2 times (net debt/Ebitda).

With this, analysts see room for the company to continue distributing to investors a slice of more than 50% of its net income.

Energias do Brasil (ENBR3)

The company is another representative of the electricity sector among the novelties of September, also with four entries.

Among the institutions that reinforced their bet on the company’s shares is Elite Investimentos, for which the group has been showing strong growth in the payment of dividends, with the last distribution being a record, with a return of 6.8%.

The brokerage also highlights that, even with a high share of the profit being directed to shareholders, Energias do Brasil has maintained its ability to invest, with a debt “at very comfortable levels”, equivalent to 2 times the net debt/Ebitda. This condition, according to analysts, supports the growth horizon for the coming years.

With the entry into the dividend portfolio prepared by BTG Pactual, the company accumulates four citations and returns this month to the list of highlights in the follow-up carried out by the InfoMoney.

According to the bank, TIM’s shares have presented attractive indicators, such as an EV/Ebitda of 3.6 times, compared to 6.5 times in the case of its global peers. The index indicates the value of the company in relation to cash generation. The smaller the better.

“With good synergies from the acquisition of Oi Móvel (ranging from R$3.6 to R$4.8 per share, according to company estimates), increasing cash flow generation and higher dividend payments, we reiterate our buy recommendation on the stock, with TIM being our Top Pick among the large telecommunications companies”, highlights BTG.

At Ágora, the report recalls that TIM announced that it expects to obtain between R$ 16 billion and 19 billion in synergies with the integration of Oi. Although it has not yet incorporated the contribution of Oi’s mobile asset sales in its numbers, the brokerage estimates that operating synergies could add up to R$ 2 per share.

The calculation is guided by the expectations of TIM’s management, that Oi’s customer base may represent 15% of revenues and 20% of Ebitda, by 2024, says Ágora.

Vibra Energy (VBBR3)

Another dividend company with four recommendations in September is Vibra Energia (formerly BR Distribuidora). The company is among the new papers chosen by BB Investimentos and Genial – having remained in the list of two other analysis houses.

One of them is Ágora, which says it remains confident in the company’s strategy, anticipating long-term growth and diversification. “In a scenario of economic slowdown in the United States and China, in addition to greater political volatility internally, we recommend that investors position themselves in companies in the fuel distribution sector, preferably in Vibra”, says the institution.

According to the broker, potentially lower fuel prices should be positive for the company’s profit margins, bringing relief to working capital and, with that, favoring the dividend distribution policy.

Petrobras (PETR4)

The oil giant lost an indication in relation to August, but closes the list of highlights of the month with four notes in the general balance. The replacement in the September dividend portfolio was made by BTG – which in the previous month had included the state-owned shares among the recommendations.

In the bank’s assessment, Petrobras presented “a very good performance and is still super cheap”, but the result of the presidential election could impact the actions in the short term.

XP Investimentos is one of the companies that keep the company among the recommendations. The analysis remains that the asset is too discounted to be ignored, reiterating, however, the warning about the political risks.

One of the multiples cited by the experts is the oil company’s EV/Ebitda, which XP calculates at 2.1 times in the 12-month period ahead, lower than that of Russian companies (peers with high corporate risk) and large western competitors (with good corporate governance), which would be at 3.7 times and 3.1 times, respectively.

“In a more stressed scenario (which includes a 15% discount on international parity prices for oil products), we reached a fair price of R$ 47.80 (PETR3/PETR4) and US$ 18.40 (PBR/PBR .A), showing that much of a potential downside scenario is already embedded in current prices.”

