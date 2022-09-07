7th of September: see the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence | Policy

The celebrations of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil take place this Wednesday (7) in several capitals. After two years of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the states return with the traditional civic-military parades of the 7th of September.

The celebration of the 7th of September starts at 9 am in Brasília with the traditional military parade, which returns to the Esplanada dos Ministérios. In all, about 3,100 soldiers should participate. The public accessing the Esplanada dos Ministérios region will go through the Military Police’s magazine lines and it will not be possible to access the event by car.

See the full schedule in Brasilia

In São Paulo, the date will be marked by a symbolic reopening ceremony of the Ipiranga Museum after 9 years of restoration. The surroundings of the museum will feature a program of parades and shows by artists such as Margareth Menezes, Criolo and Gaby Amarantos.

See the full schedule in São Paulo

Campinas and other cities in the region will also hold civic parades. Americana, Artur Nogueira, Espírito Santo do Pinhal, Jaguariúna, Mogi Guaçu, Monte Mor, Pedreira, Santo Antonio de Posse, Valinhos and Vinhedo have confirmed activities, as do São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba.

President Jair Bolsonaro will participate in the Civic-Military Tribute to the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, in Copacabana, scheduled for 1 pm. The president’s arrival is scheduled for 15:00. There will be no parade.

See the full schedule in Rio de Janeiro

Belo Horizonte resumes its civic-military parades on Avenida Afonso Pena, in the center of the capital of Minas Gerais.

The event will begin at 9:00 am with a review of the troops by Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), accompanied by commanders from the Army, Air Force and River Captaincy of Minas Gerais. Following, there will be the raising of the National, State and Municipal flags.

Celebrations will also be held in Uberlândia and Uberaba, in addition to cities in the Midwest and Zona da Mata.

In Pernambuco, the celebration of 200 years of Independence of Brazil takes place in the capital Recife, starting at 7:30 am. There are blocks and changes in traffic from 5 am, which will cause changes in bus lines.

See the complete schedule in Recife

Military troops, schools and civil entities gather from 6 am, in the Corredor da Vitória, in Salvador, for the traditional parade on Avenida Sete de Setembro.

During the holiday, work in municipal public offices will be suspended in Salvador. However, some agencies will maintain the schedule with essential services.

See the complete schedule in Salvador

About 2000 military and security forces will participate in the parade in Vitória. The event will also be attended by 2,000 students, accompanied by their guardians.

See the full schedule in Victoria

The civic parade in Fortaleza will have 8,500 participants, including the Armed Forces, public security agencies, and students from state, municipal and private schools.

See the complete schedule in Fortaleza

The capital Maceió also commemorates the date with the civic parade, scheduled to start at 9 am. This year, the celebration will have the participation of approximately 1,600 members of the security forces that work in Alagoas.

See the full schedule in Alagoas

The civic parade will take place again this year from 8 am on Avenida Fab, in downtown Macapá. One of the novelties is the march of students from Military Shared Management schools with representatives of the Military Police (PM) and the Military Fire Department (CBM).

See the full schedule in Amapá

The celebration of the Independence Day of Brazil in Cuiabá should start at 7 am, with the performance of the Brazilian national anthem, followed by the civic-military parade.

See the complete schedule in Cuiabá

Army members and representatives of other public security institutions must parade in Campo Grande from 9 am.

See the full schedule in Campo Grande

The capital Belém receives the traditional civic-military parade from 9 am on Avenida Presidente Vargas. The event will feature music bands, a women’s motorcycle club, as well as military organizations and security forces.

See the full schedule in Bethlehem

The capital Teresina expects an audience of more than 50 thousand people for the September 7 celebrations with a civic-military parade. The official program starts at 7 am and ends at 10 am on Wednesday.

See the full schedule in Teresina

The Independence commemoration parade should start at 8 am at the Curitiba Civic Center. There will be traffic blocks in the region.

See the complete schedule in Curitiba

Porto Velho should start the celebrations with a civic parade starting at 5 pm. The event should bring together students from municipal and state schools, in addition to the participation of the armed forces.

See the complete schedule in Porto Velho

The ceremonies in Boa Vista start at 7 am. The parade will feature the participation of 29 schools from the state network and 18 militarized schools in Roraima.

See the complete schedule in Boa Vista

The parade commemorating the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence will take place in Porto Alegre at 10 am. The event should have about 5,000 participants, between military and civilians, according to the projection of the Southern Military Command.

See the full schedule in Porto Alegre