8 Things Marvel Might Announce at D23

Trailers, announcements and lots of news!

This weekend, from the 9th to the 11th of September, we will have the new edition of D23an event in which the disney brings its main announcements and news. And in the field of Marvelwe already have many expectations being generated, mainly for the projects that will compose the Phase 5 and the Phase 6 of MCU.

The event promises to bring great news, from new films and series revealed to trailers of upcoming releases. And with so much cool stuff to come, we decided to split it up here. 8 things that marvel studios may announce during D23for you to be prepared for the event!