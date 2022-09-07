8 Things Marvel Might Announce at D23

Trailers, announcements and lots of news!
This weekend, from the 9th to the 11th of September, we will have the new edition of D23an event in which the disney brings its main announcements and news. And in the field of Marvelwe already have many expectations being generated, mainly for the projects that will compose the Phase 5 and the Phase 6 of MCU.
The event promises to bring great news, from new films and series revealed to trailers of upcoming releases. And with so much cool stuff to come, we decided to split it up here. 8 things that marvel studios may announce during D23for you to be prepared for the event!
Fantastic Four
Undoubtedly, one of the things that fans are most looking forward to is news about the Fantastic Fourwhich recently defined Matt Shakman (in WandaVision) as director. So far, we have little information about what the film will be like, and the D23 would be a great time for marvel studios bring more concrete news.
One of the biggest expectations is that the event will bring the announcement of the cast of the film, with the actors who should play the Mr. fantastica Invisible WomanO Human Torch it’s the Thing. However, it is also possible that it will be revealed who will play the main villain of the long – that way, we would know who would be the first enemy of the Fundamental Family in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Deadpool
since the purchase of Fox for the disneymany fans are fearful with deadpool 3, as the film has taken very small steps in its development. We know that Ryan Reynolds will return to the main role and that, this time, Shawn Levy (in Free Guy: Taking Control) will be the director. However, so far, we don’t even have a release date for the film.
With the D23 arriving, it is likely that some news will emerge about the third feature of the Expendables Talkative – perhaps, even the participation of the anti-hero in some other project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even to prepare the ground for his definitive arrival. Another possibility is that we have casting announcements and more details on which characters from the previous two films will return.
X-Men
However, there’s no denying it: fans are in an uproar trying to find out more about the reboot From X-Men, which at this point in the championship should already be in advanced development. So it wouldn’t be surprising if the Children of the Atom were prominently featured throughout the show’s presentation. marvel studioswith the announcement of an official title, the first logo and even the release date.
It is worth remembering, however, that mutants will not return only in live actionwhich makes us wait for more news from X-Men ’97the animation that will continue the story of X-Men: The Animated Series. One way or another, it is very likely that the Marvel bring some news about the franchise, and how you intend to insert these characters in the MCU.
Avengers
From the beginning, the Avengers have always been the flagship of the Marvel Cinematic Universeand we already have some expectations for the team’s return thanks to the San Diego Comic-Conwhere we had the announcement of two films by the group, both scheduled for 2025. They will be Kang dynasty and secret warsadapting one of the most popular sagas in Marvel in the last ten years.
For now, it is difficult to predict what we will have news about these two releases, but it is very likely that the disney make official Daniel Destin Cretton (in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as director of Kang dynastyand perhaps it will already reveal to us who will command the secret wars. However, be aware: it will not be the Russo brothersas this was confirmed by the Kevin Feige in an interview with deadline.
Trailers and teasers
With major releases still to come, we’ll have a variety of previews, trailers and teasers released during the D23. In cinemas alone, it is likely that we will have more material from Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverin addition to the first teasers in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (which premieres in February 2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (scheduled for May 2023).
However, another great highlight must be the series of Disney+both the live action as for animations. Many believe that the event will bring us the first trailer in Secret Invasion, which debuts early next year. Other big bets are X-Men ’97the second season of What If…? and even more distant projects, such as the series of echo and the second season of Loki.
New projects
We are already more than used to seeing big announcements made at events of this size, and the D23 have space for the marvel studios can announce some of the films that will be part of the Phase 6as so far, only three have been officially revealed (they are Fantastic Four, Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars).
Among the biggest expectations are the solo series of magnumwhich has been rumored for a few months now, as well as the projects of the X-Men. However, it would be no surprise if the Marvel announced a solo film for the dating (which will be presented in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). And since hope is the last to die, we still have faith in the announcement of a movie or series for the young avengers.
Franchise continuations
In addition to the new projects, it is very likely that the Marvel also end up giving news about franchises that have already started and should get sequels. Many fans are wondering if some of the studio’s latest films, such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or eternal will have sequels, and if they’re coming soon or taking a long time to come out.
On the other hand, it would not be surprising if the Marvel also decided to announce some solo projects for beloved characters, such as Scarlet Witchof winter soldier and even from okye and the Dora Milaje. Such as Phase 6 has not yet been fully revealed, it is quite likely that some of these projects will already be announced to increase the hype of the public.
Casting Announcements
every time the marvel studios participates in grandiose events such as the San Diego Comic-Con Or the D23, we always have casting announcements for projects yet to come. And so far, we’ve got a fair amount of rumors that could end up coming to fruition this weekend, with new projects being announced both in theaters and on TV. Disney+.
Recently, rumors began to surface that the Marvel would have closed with a wide variety of actors, such as Giancarlo Esposito, denzel washington, Daisy Edgar-Jones and even Henry Cavill. Whether this is true or not, only time will tell, but it would be quite appropriate for the studio to bring some of this news during the D23 this year.