9 appliances that use the most energy in your home — and the ones that consume the least

In the midst of the economic crisis, it is always good to look for new ways to save at the end of the month. One of the biggest villains for Brazilians today is the electricity bill, which underwent several readjustments last year. One of the ways to reduce the value of the charge is to understand how some home appliances consume energy, which ones use the most and how to identify them.

The first step is to discover the consumption of each one of them through the mandatory seal of the National Electric Energy Conservation Program (Procel). The seal indicates the amount of electricity consumed and also displays indicators from A to E, representing consumption efficiency levels. In this case, the A grade will indicate the most efficient device and the one that consumes the least energy, while the E grade will be exactly the opposite.

The dishwasher is among the 9 household appliances that consume the most energy (Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao)

Through the website it is still possible to have access to additional information about the product, including kWh consumption per month, consumption in stand-by mode (off, but connected to the socket), among other specifications.

The 9 most energy-intensive products

Check out the nine products that consume the most electricity in your home and that may be causing an increase in the value of your electricity bill, below;

Electric stove and oven; Electric shower and faucet; Clothes dryer; Dishwasher; Microwave oven; Air conditioning; Vacuum Cleaner; Washing machine; Iron.

The products that consume the least

Among the electronic devices that are common in homes, these are the ones that consume the least:

Led lamps; Blender; notebook; TV.

How to save energy with electronics?

It is worth mentioning that even when turned off, most electronic devices connected to outlets continue to consume energy. This consumption can even exceed that used while connected. Since all appliances are on stand-by, the amount consumed by them in this mode can represent up to 12% of the total energy consumption of the home.

Therefore, one way to save is to avoid leaving appliances in the socket while they are not being used. It is also worth studying the products before buying, always giving priority to appliances that have an A grade for energy efficiency. Another tip is to optimize! By making smarter use of the periods when they are on, you avoid using them multiple times a day.