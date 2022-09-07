A Fazenda 14 director explains Deolane’s salary and details negotiation

Rodrigo Carelli, entertainment director at Record TV, gave more details about the negotiation with Deolane Bezerra for the lawyer to be part of the cast of A Fazenda 14. In a press conference with journalists this Tuesday (6/9), he talked about influencer cache.

According to Carelli, Deolane was one of the first names to close with A Fazenda 14, and is receiving “the same fee as all the other” participants.

***Deolane-Bezerra-know-who-e (3) Deolane Bezerra, 34, became famous for her troubled relationship with MC Kevin, who died after falling off a hotel balcony in May 2021.Playback / Instagram ***Deolane-Bezerra-know-who-e (3) Accused of having married the singer out of interest, Deolane revealed in an interview with journalist Roberto Cabrini that she was always richer than her husband and they never needed each other’s money.reproduction Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ***Deolane-Bezerra-know-who-e (3) Deolane is a criminal lawyer and, alongside her sisters, she has a law firm. In addition, together, the women maintain a YouTube channel where they release clips and the reality show As Doctors. Famous, the blonde is known for causing controversy wherever she goesreproduction ***Deolane-Bezerra-know-who-e (3) One of these controversies, including, was at the Farofa da Gkay event, at the end of 2021. After meeting with Rainha Matos, the “doctor” decided to take satisfaction with the ADM of the gossip profile and broadcast the bullshit live on InstagramPlayback / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ***Deolane-Bezerra-know-who-e (3) In addition, during the wake of MC Kevin, the widow’s farewell to the singer caused amazement. In a long speech, she declared that “every man betrays”, as a consequence of a supposed “masculine instinct”. reproduction ***Deolane-Bezerra-know-who-e (3) Owner of the catchphrase “the mother is blown away”, Deolane accumulates more than 13 million followers on her official Instagram account, where she exudes luxury and ostentation, and where she earns with campaigns and advertisements on the network.Playback / Instagram Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ***Deolane-Bezerra-know-who-e (3) In early December 2021, Deolane even had the network profile suspended. She created a reserve account, which quickly reached 5 million followers, but was also taken offline.Playback / Instagram ***Deolane-Bezerra-know-who-e (3) However, this was not the first time that the influencer had her Instagram profile suspended. In September 2021, Deolane underwent the first suspension of the account for having criticized the Brazilian Bar Association for prohibiting ostentation on the part of professionals.Playback / Instagram Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ***Deolane-Bezerra-know-who-e (3) Over time, the blonde managed to recover both accounts and, today, has more than 6 million in the reserve profile. In addition, Deolane continues to share with her followers all the luxury that her money can buy.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-Deolane-Bezerra-e-Antônio-Mandarrari In early 2022, the Leo Dias column reported that Deolane Bezerra was in a relationship with the creator of Lance Milionário Antônio Mandarrari. However, after three months of an intense relationship since they became friends, back in 2021, the two are now following their respective paths and have even stopped following each other.Deolane Bezerra is dating influencer Mandarrari, creator of Lance Milionário (Reproduction: Instagram) 0

“She was one of the first we closed with and she is receiving the same fee as everyone else. She was really wanting to get in,” Carelli said. “She has a very intelligent vision of knowing that, despite you being big on the internet, television has a very different audience and brings a very different audience,” she added.

During the press conference, the influencer also pointed out that she wanted to enter the Record TV reality show and intends to present “the real Deolane”:

“I wanted to get into A Fazenda for the reason that everyone wants and maybe doesn’t say, which is for visibility, to be on television. Because social media is one thing, television is another. But also for them to get to know the real Deolane, because I’m still very judgmental and I hope it looks great.”