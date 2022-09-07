A Fazenda 14: See official list of participants confirmed by Record – Realities



Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





06/09/2022 10:42

06/09/2022 10:42

Goodbye speculation, with just a few days to go before the premiere of The Farm 14a reality show on Record TV, the station announced part of the official cast that will compete for the R$ 1.5 million million prize.

In a press conference shown live on the program Nowadayswith Csar Filho and Ana Hickmann, the new pedestrians answered a series of questions from the journalists present on stage with the attraction’s director, Rodrigo Carelli.

The reality show, which will once again feature the presenter Adriane Galisteu in the presentation, premieres next Tuesday (13/09), at 11 pm, on Record’s screen. Stay tuned!

Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Shortcake

The first celebrity to be confirmed was Strawberry Shortcake, 41-year-old Ellen Cardoso. Dancer, digital influencer, model and wife of singer Naldo Benny. Currently with 2.3 million Instagram followers, she hopes to return to the spotlight after entering the lockdown. “The visibility is very high and it comes at a very good time for me. I’m thinking positive,” she said.

martian redhead

Anny Bergatin, better known on the internet as Ruivinha de Marte, was the second confirmed. On the Tik Tok social network, she is followed by almost 18 million people. The singer, comedian and actress is 25 years old and revealed that she agreed to enter the reality show thinking both about becoming more famous and about the millionaire prize. “[Entrei pela] Fame and money, I’m still aiming to do the best for the family. I want to win over a new audience, which is the TV audience, and I want to gain more visibility as a singer too”, she highlighted.

Deborah Albuquerque

Deborah Albuquerque, 37 years old, was revealed in the sequence, the actress, journalist, presenter and digital influencer became known by the general public for being one of the Ronaldinhas, even without having ever been with the soccer player Ronaldo. The farm in being her first reality show, she reached the final of Power Couple Brazil 6 with her husband Bruno Salomo. In the reality show for couples, they were known for their shacks. On Instagram, Deborah adds up to 2.1 million and confesses that she went in search of more visibility on television. “I do everything to show up. I like it, I’m an artist by birth. I’ve always studied hard to become a TV presenter, but I’ve done a thousand things to reach that goal,” she said.

Thomas Costa

Thomaz Costa was the first confirmed pawn in the cast. The actor debuted on TV in 2012 played Daniel in the remake of the children’s soap opera Carousel (2012), from SBT. At that time, he dated fellow actress and colleague Larissa Manoela. Currently single, the 22-year-old influencer rose to prominence on adult content platform Onlyfans, but left due to converting to Christianity. During the press conference, he stated that he is focused on the reality show award. Thomas also participated in the reality Record Island and currently has 6 million followers on Instagram. “You will see the Thomaz that comes to me. Every hour I am one”, he declared.

Iran Malfitano

Currently on the air as Orlandinho in the rerun of The favorite (2008) on TV Globo, Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, was the fourth name confirmed. The actor went through financial difficulties in the Covid-19 pandemic and worked as an app driver, but revealed that he did not enter the reality show because of money. The gal is the least popular participant on the networks with 94,700 followers on Instagram. “It’s an opportunity for me to get to know myself better, and I like things that take me out of the normal,” he said.

Deolane Bezerra

One of the most quoted names, Deolane Bezerra, 34 years old, was the last person confirmed in the press conference. Viva de MC Kevin (1998-2021) and phenomenon on social networks, the criminal lawyer, DJ and digital influencer the most famous player so far on the networks with 14.9 million followers on Instagram. The owner of the borders “Exqueceee”, “A mother t blown” and “A mother t on and routing” joked about how it will be her participation in the program. “Shooting, beating and bombing”, she shot.