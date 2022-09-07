A Fazenda 2022: former adult content seller, Thomaz Costa is announced as a participant in the program

The fourth participant of “A Fazenda 14” was announced during “Hoje Em Dia”, with the participation of Adriane Galisteu and Rodrigo Carelli. The fourth announced was Thomaz Costa, actor of “Carrossel” and already had a passage in “Ilha Record”. Thomaz Costa revealed that he will always be known as Larissa Manoela’s ex-boyfriend, but that he has no problem with that.

Thomaz Costa was the fourth announced, before him the official list of Record had three women and one man. The actor was confronted about how he intends to treat animals and said he will maintain respect.. Thomaz Costa, who has already sold adult content, explained that he is currently with Jesus.

Thomas Costa is 22 years old, is of the sign of Gemini and has already participated in another reality show on Record. The actor also had a profile on OnlyFans, a platform that some influencers use to sell adult content.

When asked about being known as Larissa Manoela’s ex-boyfriend, the actor explained: “I entered ‘A Fazenda 14’ to give my name, as I did in several works. If I dated her, I think I’ll be her ex forever“.

More ‘The Farm 14’ contestants will be announced at preview

After announcing six celebrities, four women and two men, Record left to confirm the rest of the cast during the preview program, which takes place next Monday (12), at 11 pm. In addition to the official cast, four more participants will be announced by Rico Melquiades, they will dispute the public’s preference for a spot in the regular cast.

“A Fazenda 14” premieres on September 13 live on Record TV. There will be 21 participants, including the winner of the Paiol contest. The program will be presented by Adriane Galisteu and starts at 11 pm.