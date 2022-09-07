Accused of assaulting woman at a gym in SP leaves Brazil

posted on 06/09/2022 15:41



Businessman Thiago Brennand, accused of assaulting a woman at a gym – (credit: Personal archive)

Denounced by the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) last Sunday (4/9) for assaulting a woman inside a gym, businessman Thiago Antonio Brennand Fernandes Vieira, 42, left Brazil even after the arrest request was made. of your passport. The case of aggression by the businessman was reported by TV Globo, in Fantasticand caught on video.

In the complaint, the MP asked for the seizure of Thiago’s passport and he needed to keep his residential address up to date. The prosecutor accompanying the case asked the investigated to deliver the document to the notary of the 6th Criminal Court of the State and, in case of refusal, a search and seizure warrant would be issued at Thiago’s house. However, the request was not analyzed in time by the Court.

To g1, the defendant’s defense said that Thiago traveled abroad but that there was “no restriction” that prevented him from leaving Brazil. They also informed that he has a date to return from his trips “and is available to authorities”.

He would have left São Paulo at dawn on Sunday to travel to Dubai. His return to Brazil is scheduled for October.

O Mail tried to contact this Tuesday (6/9), by phone, with the office of lawyer Paulo Cunha Bueno – who takes care of Thiago’s defense – in search of a position on the case. The report was not answered.

Other accusations

Amidst the accusation of aggression, Thiago was also accused by a cousin of having sent him a coffin with a wreath when he discovered he had been diagnosed with cancer.

According to Jason, in the middle of the “gift” was written: “Jason, from cancer, Cancinho (nickname used by Thiago when referring to his cousin). Rest in peace”, he revealed to Fantástico.

Thiago would also have made jokes about his cousin’s illness. “Everyone already knows about the metastasis, Cancinho. Too bad, huh? It looks like rust on your body.”