The third episode of The Dragon’s House (House of the Dragon) introduced us to two Lannisters: twins Jason and Tyland, played by Jefferson Hall. And if they look familiar, there’s a good reason why: the actor has appeared in game of Thrones.

Hall played Hugh of the Vale in two episodes of the original series’ first season. His character was killed in a duel against Gregor Clegane the Mountain.

In an interview with Vulture, the 44-year-old English actor said he didn’t know if the House of the Dragon team was aware of his past in the franchise. “I don’t know if they knew. Maybe I specialize in not-so-memorable acting, which might be fine with me.“, he joked.

Hall said it was “bizarre” to go back to the GoT, and recalled how there were uncertainties surrounding the show’s first year. “Arriving on set in Northern Ireland ten years ago, it was all unknown; there was this feeling of ‘is this going to work?'”said. “I remember spending time with Kit Harington and the guys, all of them doing push-ups and trying to figure things out. Going into the studios of House of the Dragon and seeing these huge statues on an amazing set… It’s a very different energy; there’s so much pressure, and many expectations to meet“.

If you want to remember, in the video below you can see scenes of Sir Hugh in Game of Thrones. Check out:

Set 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, The Dragon’s House is based on the book Fire & Blood, by George RR Martin. You showrunners from the first season are Ryan Condal (colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (thrones), who recently left production.

The Dragon’s House airs on Sundays on HBO and on HBO Max streaming.

