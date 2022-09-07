Actor of the series also made ‘Game of Thrones’

The most attentive “Game of Thrones” fans may have had a déjà vu when they saw actor Jefferson Hall in the third episode of “House of the Dragon” — and it’s not just because he plays twins in the series!

In addition to playing brothers Jason and Tyland Lannister in the latest series, Hall played Ser Hugh of the Vale in “Game of Thrones.”

He appears in just two episodes of the first season of the original series, and ends up killed in a tournament against Gregor “Mountain” Clegane.

In an interview with Vulture magazine, the actor jokes: “I don’t think they even knew that I had already done ‘Game of Thrones’. Maybe my advantage is playing less notable roles”.

Jefferson Hall also explains how the two productions are different from each other: “When I arrived on set in Northern Ireland ten years ago, the show was unknown. I still had that feeling of ‘Man, is this going to work?’ I remember walking with Kit [Harington] and these guys, and they were all desperate doing push-ups and trying to figure it all out.”

“Going into Warner Bros. studios for ‘House of the Dragon’ and seeing 20-meter tall statues on this incredible set… It’s a very different energy: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of pressure, a lot of expectations to meet,'” he describes. the actor.

He tells the difference between his two characters in “House of the Dragon”, the twins Jason and Tyland: “In the world of George [R. R. Martin], the first born twin receives all the advantages, most of the inheritance and kingdom. Being a minute older, Jason grew up with the idea that he’s going to be Lord of Casterly Rock, and Tyland isn’t.”

“For me, the way that disparity was reflected in Tyland is that he’s developed a perseverance, a drive to work and get what he wants on his own merit. He doesn’t come to King’s Landing through nepotism, but because he hardworking and understood his role, with the aim of doing a good job.”