After being confirmed at the Farm, Deolane breaks the 1st rule of reality

Record TV announced the first six names that will compose the cast of A Fazenda 14 during a press conference held on the show Hoje Em Dia this Tuesday (6/9). Among them, Deolane Bezerra, as this column had advanced exclusively a few weeks ago. Right away, the lawyer already broke one of the rules of the program directed by Rodrigo Carelli.

Prohibition on political topics

The director of the reality show made it clear during the press conference that the political subject is strictly prohibited among the participants of the program: “It is the same care as always. they never could [falar de política], has always been one of the rules, even punishable. There are a number of things that are rules.”

However, when answering one of the questions asked by journalists present at the press conference about the recent search and seizure made at her home, the influencer used a famous politician as an example, Sérgio Moro. Deolane compared the search and seizure carried out at the residence of the former minister and candidate for the senate this weekend as an example that not necessarily people who are targets of this judicial determination are guilty.

Affinity with Lula and the PT

Deolane Bezerra never hid her affinity and connection with former president and candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The lawyer even used the fact that she would vote in this year’s elections to mislead her about her participation in this year’s reality show shortly after this column found out that the contract was already signed.

With the history of shacks, the influencer promises to be the main ingredient that A Fazenda 14 needs to leverage Record TV’s audience numbers. The LeoDias column wishes a great journey to Deolane and all the other participants already confirmed and who will be.

